Prince Law Offices PC’s Firearms Consulting Group Guides Clients Through Pennsylvania’s Evolving Gun Laws

BECHTELSVILLE, PA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prince Law Offices PC's Firearms Industry Consulting Group offers expert counsel on Pennsylvania gun laws, serving individual owners, dealers, and clubs amid evolving state and federal firearms regulations.Gun laws can be very complex, and it can be hard to keep up with new regulations as they change often. In Pennsylvania, there are specific licensing procedures for certain firearms. There are also exceptions and defenses for people charged with breaking these laws. Pistols with barrels under 15 inches, shotguns under 18 inches, and rifles under 16 inches fall under specific state oversight. The law prohibits ownership by felons, fugitives, illegal aliens, and those deemed mentally incompetent. With over 40 different offenses that can disqualify firearm ownership and strict licensing requirements, understanding and navigating these laws requires specialized legal expertise.Prince Law Offices PC, through its Firearms Industry Consulting Group(FICG), provides specialized legal representation for these matters across Pennsylvania. The division focuses on constitutional rights protection under both Article 1, Section 21 of the PA Constitution and the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution."Pennsylvania's firearm laws create specific requirements for ownership, carrying, and transfer," says Joshua Prince, Esq., Chief Counsel of the Firearms Industry Consulting Group(FICG). "Our Pennsylvania Firearms Attorney team helps clients understand their rights and obligations while ensuring compliance with current regulations."Prince Law Offices PC specializes in various firearms-related legal matters. It provides comprehensive assistance to clients in navigating background check appeals, handling applications and denials for licenses to carry firearms, and ensuring compliance with Federal Firearms License requirements. The firm maintains multiple offices throughout Pennsylvania, each staffed by a Local Pennsylvania Lawyer familiar with regional firearms regulations and law enforcement practices. This local expertise proves particularly valuable when addressing variations in licensing requirements across different Pennsylvania jurisdictions.This Gun Law Attorney practice provides legal support in firearms law, covering firearm license applications and appeals, compliance with Federal Firearms License (FFL) regulations, gun trust creation and administration, and defense against alleged violations. They assist with background check appeals and protect clients' Second Amendment rights, promoting lawful gun ownership.Prince Law Offices PC maintains direct communication with state and federal agencies, including the Pennsylvania State Police and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, enabling them to address regulatory changes that affect their clients.To learn more about the firm’s services or to schedule a free consultation, visit https://princelaw.com/ About Prince Law Offices PCEstablished in 1990, Prince Law Offices PC serves clients throughout Pennsylvania. The firm's Firearms Industry Consulting Groupspecializes in state and federal firearms law while the practice also handles business law, estate planning, and criminal defense matters.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.