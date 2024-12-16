Submit Release
122 Music Management present first of its kind global music festival, 24:1900

This is the official logo for 24:1900, a global virtual music festival. Created by artists Vicky-May Giraud, VMG Perceptions

24:1900 Official Logo, created by artist Vicky-May Giraud - VMG Perceptions

Saturday 21 December: 24:1900. 24 timezones/24 artists. All representing a territory associated with that timezone, and playing at 1900 (7pm) over 24-hours.

Some might say it’s the music event of the year”
— Mike Bradley, MusicLoveMusic

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday 21 December (from 1900 GMT) 122 Music Management is hosting what it believes to be the first music festival at which everyone plays at the same time, (1900/7pm locally); 24:1900. Over 24 hours, 24:1900 will feature 24 independent artists from across the globe.

In light of the current issues within the music industry, from Spotify pay per streams to the ongoing closure of live music venues, 122 Music Management is trying to rewire a broken system that fails independent artists. By creating 24:1900, 122 Music Management is offering something new to the independent music sector.

To show the breadth of talent that is out there, and not being given the oxygen they deserve, we are featuring talented acts from traditional festival heartlands (UK, USA, Australia), along with artists from lesser known, but equally deserving territories (Georgia, Indonesia, Mexico).

122 Music Management is also fundraising for Music Venue Trust (MVT) and Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF). Given the porous state of the grassroots live scene in the UK, we wholeheartedly support MVT’s #OwnOurVenues scheme. Equally, as 24:1900 is global, 122MM is supporting the amazing work that MSF do saving people’s lives in conflict zones and elsewhere.

In short, 24:1900 is for performers and fans tired of the current system that fails to reward musicians fairly.

24:1900 virtual music festival preview

