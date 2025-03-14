'Kaitou Tenshi Twin Angel - The Labyrinth of Time and World - Re:light' PSP ADV returns with full HD and voice support

Kaitou Tenshi Twin Angel - The Labyrinth of Time and World - Re:light Haruka & Aoi & Kurumi A Rich and Emotional Scenario

SAITAMA, JAPAN, March 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ALTERCIWS LLC (Representative: Kazuhisa Nagata) announces that "Kaitou Tenshi Twin Angel - The Labyrinth of Time and World," originally released for PSP in 2011, will be available as a full HD, fully-voiced visual novel ADV from March 14, 2025.# Product OverviewThis title is a visual novel ADV featuring characters from the pachislot series.It includes elements such as full HD screen support, full voice acting by a talented cast of voice actors, and a scenario fully supervised by the original creators.▼Steam Store Page▼DLsite Sales Page*The store will open on March 21, 2025 at 4:00 p.m.(JST)- Release Date (JST):Re:light (No character voices): March 14, 2025 (STEAM)Character voices DLC: March 21, 2025 (STEAM)Re:light+ (Character voices included): March 21, 2025 (DLsite)- Price:$17.50 (STEAM)$10.50 (STEAM DLC)$25.64 (DLsite)*Please note: The amount may change due to fluctuations in the exchange rate.# Story~Puzzle solving, showdowns, and friendships with rivals~Minazuki Haruka and Kannazuki Aoi are ordinary girls who usually attend St. Cherine Academy.The two of them have a secret identity: heroines of justice, "Kaitou Tenshi Twin Angels"!Enjoying school life during the day! At night, the angels fight against a huge conspiracy.Hazuki Kurumi grows and interacts with Tesla and Nine, who become her allies through battle.Haruka and her friends join forces to thwart the ambitions of the dark organization "Black Fund",but their joy is short-lived, as the treasure they just recovered, "Angel's Tears," is stolen again.As they investigate this new conspiracy, they encounter two unknown Kaitou Angels...The bond between Haruka and her friends, their great achievements,and the reason behind the birth of Twin Angels are revealed.# Key Features- Full Voice Acting by a Cast of Talented Voice ActorsThe visual novel-style ADV game is fully voiced.The cast remains consistent with the original story and anime!An impressive voice cast including Yukari Tamura, Mamiko Noto, and Rie Kugimiya.* The STEAM version of 'Re:light' does not include voices when purchased, but can be fully voiced by purchasing the DLC.* The DLsite version of 'Re:light+' includes full voice acting from the start.- Scenario and Original Illustrations, Fully Supervised by the Original AuthorThe scenario, written by Kanoh Kiichi and supervised by the original creator Sammy, reveals the reason for the birth of Twin Angel, which was not depicted in the original story or manga.The animation director is Horii Kumi, who has worked on the anime "LoveLive!" and other famous productions.New game-original characters also make an appearance!Original Story: Sammy CorporationScreenplay/Director: Kanoh KiichiCharacter Design/Animation Director: Horii KumiOriginal Art Production: Studio Gokumi- Theme Song, Insert Songs, and Ending Theme Produced by ave; newave; new, who also produced the theme song for the original work, has produced the theme song, insert songs, and ending theme!The theme song is performed by "Abenyuu Project feat. Saori Sakura & Rie Shirasawa."OP Theme Song: "LOVE Doki Doki Suki Angel Paradise!"Performed by: Abenyuu Project feat. Saori Sakura & Rie Shirasawa, produced by ave; newLyrics by: Shiratama PurinComposition/Arrangement by: Doretyu- Over 120 CG ImagesThere are over 120 event and cut-in CGs that enhance the story.Not only are there scenes featuring main characters Haruka, Aoi, and Kurumi, but also impressive and battle scenes with CGs created by "Studio Gokumi," an animation production company known for high-quality artwork.These are inserted to heighten the immersion of the story.- A Rich and Emotional ScenarioDepending on your choices in the early stages, the story branches into either the "Haruka perspective" or the "Aoi perspective."Even after completing one route, replaying from the other character's perspective reveals their thoughts at the time, allowing you to experience the story with greater depth.By clearing either the Haruka or Aoi route (main scenario), you unlock the "Tesla route" sub-story.This is the "true route," where mysteries hidden in the main scenario are revealed and the true enemy appears.There is also a sub-scenario called "TIPS," which tells the story of Kurumi, another main character.* Total text volume is approximately 2MB (equivalent to about 6-7 light novels)- Optimized for Visual NovelsThis work supports 1920 x 1080 pixel full HD screens.In addition to clearer character sprites and stills, adjustments have been made to production effects and sound effects.The battle component (slot battle) from the original version has been removed.The game has been optimized for comfortable text-based gameplay.# Voice Cast- Main CharactersRed Angel/Haruka Minazuki - CV: Yukari TamuraBlue Angel/Aoi Kannazuki - CV: Mamiko NotoWhite Angel/Kurumi Hazuki - CV: Rie KugimiyaTwin Phantom/Tesla Violet - CV: Yui HorieTwin Phantom/Nine Violet - CV: Ryoka YuzukiOscar Violet - CV: Hiroshi KamiyaMattia Aprile - CV: Miyuki SawashiroTsukasa Hazuki - CV: Ayako Kawasumi- Supporting CharactersYuito Kisaragi/Misty Knight - CV: Nobuyuki HiyamaBlack Trader - CV: Rikiya KoyamaHeinojo Nagatsuki - CV: Motomu KiyokawaMisae Kannazuki - CV: Miyuki IchijyoSakie Kannazuki - CV: Ai SatohSatsuki Kondo - CV: Masumi AsanoYayoi Shinmon - CV: Yukari MinegishiNyan Tomochi - CV: Saori GotohMs. Saijo - CV: Yuu AsakawaPokeTen - CV: Saori SakuraPokeNyan - CV: Nana InoueNelson - CV: Chafurin# Product InformationTitle: Kaitou Tenshi Twin Angel - The Labyrinth of Time and World - Re:lightTitle: Kaitou Tenshi Twin Angel - The Labyrinth of Time and World - Re:light+Genre: Visual Novel ADVCompatible Platforms: PCSupported Languages: English, Japanese, Simplified ChineseSteam Store Page: https://store.steampowered.com/app/3192560/ DLsite Sales Page: https://www.dlsite.com/soft/work/=/product_id/VJ01003916.html Official Website: https://www.twin-angel-re.com/ Copyright: ©Sammy ©Bit grooove promotion ©ALTERCIWS/Lobstudio*Information in this press release is current as of the announcement date and may be subject to change without notice.

