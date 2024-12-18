Planogram software

Well Beauty & Care partners with LEAFIO AI to implement cutting-edge visual merchandising automation solution

LEWES, DE, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Well Beauty & Care, one of Albania's leading drug store chains has announced a strategic partnership with LEAFIO AI , a global leader in AI-driven retail solutions, to implement LEAFIO Shelf Efficiency - an innovative planogram management and merchandising automation solution. This collaboration is set to revolutionize Well Beauty & Care’s merchandising processes, providing increased agility, efficiency, and responsiveness to market demands.Well is a leading drug store chain in Albania, renowned for offering high-quality branded products in main categories such as cosmetics, personal care and house care. With an impressive array of 8,000 SKUs and a commitment to fresh solutions, Well has been searching for a more efficient way to manage its planograms. Traditionally, Well used a manual process that involved creating an exemplary shelf in one store, photographing it, and distributing the image across its 11 stores as a model. However, this approach proved time-consuming and inflexible, making it challenging to adapt to the dynamic retail environment.With the implementation of LEAFIO Shelf Efficiency, Well will now leverage advanced technology to automate and streamline its planogram management. The solution will be deployed across all 11 Well stores, encompassing more than 8,000 SKUs. The standard implementation process, which is expected to take around four months, will be a game-changer for Well, significantly reducing the time required to update planograms and improving the overall merchandising efficiency."We are excited to partner with LEAFIO AI to implement their cutting-edge Shelf Efficiency solution," said Sabian Shabani, Director of Well. "As one of the biggest retailers in Albania, it's crucial for us to stay ahead of the curve in retail innovation. LEAFIO AI’s proactive approach in addressing our needs, coupled with the affordability of their solution, made them the ideal partner for this critical project." LEAFIO AI’s Shelf Efficiency solution offers comprehensive features that include automated planogram creation, AI-based image recognition, and data-driven insights, all designed to optimize shelf space and enhance product visibility. The software's ability to quickly adjust to changing demand and streamline the merchandising process was a key factor in Well’s decision."We are thrilled to work with Well and support their journey towards digital transformation in retail," said Andrew Max, CCO of LEAFIO AI. "Our goal is to empower retailers with intelligent tools that enhance operational efficiency and drive growth. By adopting LEAFIO Shelf Efficiency, Well is taking a significant step towards modernizing its merchandising processes, and we are excited to see the positive impact it will have on their business."Although the implementation is still in its early stages, Well’s team is eager to integrate the software into their daily operations. The company anticipates that the new system will enable it to achieve a more agile and responsive merchandising strategy, ultimately leading to better customer satisfaction and increased sales.About Well Beauty & CareWell Beauty & Care is a leading drug store chain in Albania under the umbrella of ALKOS Group, one of Albania’s largest distributors. Well, Beauty & Care focuses on merchandising high-quality products in categories such as cosmetics, personal care, and house care. Founded in 2017, Well currently manages 11 stores across different cities in Albania, employs more than 110 employees, and lists more than 8.000 SKUs. Driven by passion for growth and innovation and dedication to continuous progress and creative solutions, Well is committed to driving excellence in every aspect of its operations.About LEAFIO AILEAFIO AI is a global leader in AI-powered retail solutions, providing innovative software that enhances merchandising, inventory management, and supply chain efficiency. LEAFIO Shelf Efficiency is a cutting-edge planogram management and merchandising automation solution that helps retailers optimize shelf space, improve product visibility, and respond quickly to market changes. With a commitment to driving digital transformation in retail, LEAFIO AI empowers businesses from over 30 countries to achieve operational excellence and sustainable growth.

