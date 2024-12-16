Sustainable Christmas 2024: SocialBox.Biz delivering laptops before Christmas - companies are encouraged to participate

By participating in these services, companies can support their self-sustaining social enterprise and contribute to a sustainable Christmas 2024.

By participating in these services, companies can support their self-sustaining social enterprise and contribute to a sustainable Christmas 2024.”
— SocialBox.Biz Community Interest Company
LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SocialBox.Biz, a not for profit community interest company, always welcomes additional companies who would like to give back.

‘’You create social impact by re-using large quantities of your company’s old but still functional tech equipment on an ongoing basis
with SociaBox.Biz and support their self-sustaining social enterprise by paying for our services’’ Added the team at Socialbox.Biz

By participating in these services, companies can support their self-sustaining social enterprise and contribute to a sustainable Christmas 2024.

Companies that do not have items to contribute can participate financially in one of the impact plans:

More information from:

https://www.socialbox.biz/corporate-impact/

peter paduh
SocialBox.Biz Community Interest Company
+44 843 289 5722
email us here
Visit us on social media:
X
LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Sustainable Christmas 2024: SocialBox.Biz delivering laptops before Christmas - companies are encouraged to participate

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Energy Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
peter paduh
SocialBox.Biz Community Interest Company
+44 843 289 5722
Company/Organization
SocialBox.Biz Community Interest Company
harben house, harben parade
london, nw36lh
United Kingdom
+44 843 289 5722
Visit Newsroom
About

A Community Interest Company, London , UK

More From This Author
Sustainable Christmas 2024: SocialBox.Biz delivering laptops before Christmas - companies are encouraged to participate
Sustainable Christmas 2024: SocialBox.Biz initiative increases social impact and companies are supporting over 10 years
SocialBoxBiz: Case Studies in the London Borough of Camden, The Westminster City and with Age UK City of London
View All Stories From This Author