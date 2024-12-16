Celestial Systems Expands Microsoft Partnership with Three Solution Partner Designations

About

At Celestial, we’ve enabled enterprises to unlock their digital transformation potential for over 20 years. Based in Vancouver, Canada with worldwide offices and a fully in-house engineering team, we combine industry leadership in enterprise cloud applications with deep expertise in a wide array of cloud solutions, including application, data and analytics, cloud AI, cloud security, and infrastructure modernization. Across all the industries we touch, from healthcare and finance to green energy, we work in close partnership with our clients, grounding our solutions in a deep understanding of each organization’s unique business needs and challenges. Most of all, we’re driven by our passion for empowering enterprises to take advantage of new opportunities, minimize risk, and sharpen their competitive edge.

Who We Are and Our Mission