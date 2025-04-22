PayToMe.co Receives Investment from Hatcher+, Expands Global AI Financial Platform for SMBs

Backed by Hatcher+ and Startupbootcamp, PayToMe.co scales its award-winning AI-powered Financial Operating System for SMBs and enterprises worldwide.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PayToMe.co, the world’s first AI-powered Financial Operating System built for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), has secured strategic investment from global venture capital firm Hatcher+, followed by funding from Startupbootcamp, Europe’s top-ranked accelerator according to the Financial Times.

These institutional investors are enabling PayToMe.co to scale globally, expand its AI-driven infrastructure, and deliver intelligent automation across 100+ countries for invoicing, compliance, and payments.

Unified Financial Platform for the Future of SMBs

PayToMe.co offers a seamless, all-in-one platform that replaces fragmented financial tools with an integrated, intelligent alternative. Key features include:

AI-powered bookkeeping and real-time financial reporting

Custom invoicing for over 100 countries

Patented Text-to-Pay via SMS

Embedded fraud prevention, compliance, and KYC/KYB modules

ACH and credit card processing for merchants in 34+ countries

Integration with 12,000+ financial institutions and 7,000+ fintech applications

“We’re incredibly proud to receive strategic investment from Hatcher+, one of the most data-driven VCs in the world,” said Mike Ulker, CEO & Founder of PayToMe.co.

“Being ranked as a Top 2 startup in their global portfolio validates the strength of our vision, technology, and traction. Together with Startupbootcamp, we’re building the next generation of financial infrastructure for businesses worldwide.”

Market Opportunity

With over 400 million SMBs globally, the market for AI-powered financial infrastructure represents a multi-trillion-dollar opportunity. As companies increasingly automate invoicing, payments, AR/AP, and regulatory reporting, PayToMe.co delivers scalable solutions for SMBs, enterprises, and publicly listed firms alike.

The company is also expanding integrations with accounting and ERP platforms to provide finance teams with deeper insights and flexible automation across business units.

Traction & Recognition

Since launch, PayToMe.co has:

Earned nine international awards for technology excellence, embedded fintech, and ESG innovation.

Ranked Top 2 in Hatcher+’s global portfolio.

Selected by Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) for the exclusive Nexus platform, providing high-growth startups with visibility to leading venture capital firms.

Featured in The Nilson Report, the authority in global payments, for innovation in embedded finance.

Formed strategic partnerships with Stripe, Plaid, and U.S. Bank (NYSE: USB)

About PayToMe.co

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, PayToMe.co is an award-winning fintech marketplace redefining global financial operations through AI. The platform offers intelligent solutions for cross-border payments, custom invoicing, and compliance automation, purpose-built for scalability across 100+ countries.

Integrated with 12,000+ financial institutions and 7,000+ applications, PayToMe.co empowers businesses to automate, scale, and compete globally. Backed by Hatcher+ and Startupbootcamp, the company continues to advance financial inclusion and infrastructure for the digital economy.

For more information, visit www.paytome.co

About Hatcher+

Hatcher+ is a leading global venture capital firm that partners with accelerators, family offices, and institutional investors across five continents. Specializing in AI-driven deal analysis, fund creation, and predictive modeling, its proprietary FAAST™ platform enables intelligent capital deployment, portfolio construction, and real-time financial insights.

About Startupbootcamp

Startupbootcamp is a leading global accelerator that empowers innovation through investment, mentorship, and strategic partnerships. With a network of 5,000+ mentors, corporate partners, and investors across 20+ countries, it supports startups at every stage of growth. Recognized as Europe’s top-ranked accelerator by the Financial Times, Startupbootcamp continues to drive global impact across fintech, sustainability, and emerging technologies.

