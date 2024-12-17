Global 3D Animation Market Set For 11.7% Growth, Reaching $38.69 Billion By 2028

3D Animation Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The 3D animation market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $38.69 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7%

Unprecedented growth continues to characterize the global 3D animation market. Ascending from $22.5 billion in 2023 to $24.89 billion in 2024, the market registers a sturdy compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.6%. This robust expansion has been spurred by a growing demand from the ever-evolving entertainment industry, along with diversified applications in the healthcare and education sectors, the globalization of animation studios, cost efficiency in production, and expanding application areas.

Attentive observers are enthused by the market’s future scenario. Expected to witness lightning-fast growth over the next few years, the 3D animation market is projected to soar to $38.69 billion in 2028, securing a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 11.7%. This imminent growth is primarily attributable to the emergence of real-time 3D animation, expanding applications in simulation and training, increasing adoption of e-learning and virtual events, and a host of innovations paving the way towards immersive technologies integration, real-time rendering advancements, cloud-based animation services, AI and machine learning integration.

What factors are fueling the growth of the 3D animation market?

The increasing adoption of visual effects technology in movies, across the media and entertainment sectors worldwide, is significantly contributing to market growth. Visual effects VFX and 3D animation in filmmaking offer illusory realities, fabricating or manipulating non-existent on-screen imagery. With VFX, filmmakers can create surrealistic depictions of locations, entities, or individuals that are impossible or difficult to film in a live-action context. Notably, as per Invest India, India’s Media and Entertainment industry is set to burgeon to an impressive $55-70 billion by 2030 at a 10-12% CAGR, propelled by OTT, Gaming, Animation, and VFX. This rising penchant for visual effects technology in movies is expected to supercharge the 3D animation market growth in the near term.

Who are the frontrunners in the 3D animation market?

Leading the market charge are distinguished companies such as NVIDIA Corporation, Adobe Inc., Autodesk Inc., and Trimble Inc. Other significant players include Unity Technologies SF, Lucasfilm Ltd. LLC, DNEG Ltd., Animal Logic Pty Ltd., Method Studios LLC, and Blue Sky Studios LLC. The market sphere is further invigorated by Weta Digital Limited, Corel Corporation, Laika LLC, Sony Corporation, Chaos Group, Smith Micro Software Inc., NewTek Inc., MAGI Corporation, SideFX Software Inc., Reallusion Inc., Toon Boom Animation Inc., Maxon Computer Inc., Zco Corporation, Pixologic Inc., The Foundry Visionmongers Limited, Electric Image Inc., Corastar Inc., Foundry Nuke Limited, Moving Picture Company Limited, Framestore Limited, Epic Games Inc., Crystal CG International Limited.

Unearthing Emerging Trends and Strategies in the 3D Animation Market

Key players in the 3D animation market are harnessing advanced solutions, including AI technology, to cater to a surging demand for more efficient and realistic animation experiences. AI technology refers to systems or machines designed to emulate human intelligence processes, encompassing learning, reasoning, and problem-solving. In a recent example, Adobe, a US-based software colossus, in June 2021, launched Substance 3D tools leveraging AI technology for immersive creation with the intent to produce more realistic special effects, gaming, and entertainment imagery. Substance 3D aims at equipping veteran 3D artists with the latest technology, while also making the medium accessible for new 3D enthusiasts.

How is the 3D animation market segmented?

The 3D animation market thoroughly encapsulates:

1 By Deployment Mode: On-Premise, Cloud

2 By Technique Type: 3D Modeling, Motion Graphics, 3D Rendering, Visual Effects

3 By Service: Consulting, Support And Maintenance, Integration And Deployment, Education And Training

4 By End Use: Media And Entertainment, Architecture And Construction, Education And Academics, Manufacturing, Healthcare And Life Sciences, Government And Defense, Others End-Uses

Region-Wise Growth Insights

In terms of market share, North America emerged as the most significant player in the 3D animation market in 2023, and Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The comprehensive report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

