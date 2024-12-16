Harrison-Ross Mortuary Announces $7.5 Million Funding Round, Led by Black Unicorn Factory

A Legacy of Service, a Future of Opportunity Trevor Brown, dedicated director at Harrison and Ross Funeral Home, providing compassionate service and support to families during life’s most difficult moments

Harrison and Ross Paving the Way for Historic IPO

One of Los Angeles most revered funeral services providers is headed to the big leagues and big things are going to happen !.” — Trevor Brown, Harrison and Ross

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Harrison-Ross Mortuary, a revered Los Angeles institution for over 85 years, takes a groundbreaking step towards becoming the city's first publicly traded funeral service provider. This journey is fueled by a $7.5 million funding round led by Black Unicorn Factory, the preeminent accelerator for minority-owned businesses.This milestone positions Harrison-Ross as a trailblazer for Black-owned businesses in the funeral service industry. With a vision to expand its compassionate services nationally, the company sets its sights on an IPO on the NASDAQ Stock Exchange, marking a new era for both Harrison-Ross and the industry itself.Revolutionizing the Industry with Innovation and InclusionHarrison-Ross' ambition extends beyond expansion. They're committed to revolutionizing the industry by establishing a chain of funeral homes and crematoriums across the United States, all while upholding their unwavering commitment to excellence and care. This dedication to progress is further demonstrated by the launch of the innovative Harrison Ross App.Introducing the Harrison Ross App: Invest in Your CommunityAvailable for download today, the Harrison Ross App provides a unique opportunity for community involvement and ownership. Users can become instant shareholders in the company, fostering a deeper connection between Harrison-Ross and the people they serve. This initiative reflects the company's mission to redefine community engagement and empower everyone to participate in their success.Quotes and RecognitionThis is a milestone moment in the Black community. One of Los Angeles most revered funeral services providers is headed to the big leagues and big things are going to happen !. said John Stewart, CEO of Black Unicorn Factory.A Legacy of Service, a Future of OpportunityFounded in 1947, Harrison-Ross Mortuary has built a reputation for its culturally sensitive approach and unwavering support to families during difficult times. Their iconic Hyde Park location at 4601 S Crenshaw Blvd has been a cornerstone of the Los Angeles community for generations.As Harrison-Ross embarks on national expansion, the company remains dedicated to preserving its rich heritage. By harnessing innovation, they aim to seamlessly meet the evolving needs of families across the country.Contact:William Smith III Company Contact 323-584-1230 trevorbrown@ harrisonross .comAbout Harrison-Ross Mortuary:Harrison-Ross Mortuary is a Black-owned funeral service provider based in Los Angeles, California, with a legacy spanning over eight decades. The company specializes in funeral planning, cremation, and burial services, honoring loved ones with dignity and respect while embracing innovation to drive growth and community involvement.

