Auction: Steamboat Base Village® 59 Acres Adjoining the Steamboat Ski Area and Future North Entrance

Steamboat Base Village® at the Steamboat Ski Area Steamboat Base Village® - Autumn Steamboat Base Village® - Conceptual Design

A Ski Base Village Development at Steamboat

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thomas Grant, Managing Partner of the FallsCreek Group LLC, owners of the 59-acre Steamboat Base Village® property and future north entrance to the Steamboat Ski Area in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, "Ski Town USA®", is excited to announce the offering of their property through an online auction. The Steamboat Base Village® land was approved over 50 years ago and is the only possible location for development of a second base village at the Steamboat Ski Area. The new Steamboat Base Village® will be a second portal to the Steamboat Ski Area and will transform the ski area into one of the greatest ski resorts in North America. See web info (http://www.steamboatbasevillage.com)

Steamboat is the largest ski area in the world that utilizes a single ski base portal to accommodate an estimated 1.4 million skiers annually, an average of over 10,000 skiers daily. The IKON pass and Steamboat’s two gondolas have dramatically increased the number of skiers at Steamboat. A single base ski portal is an abnormality for Steamboat, the second largest ski area in Colorado. The addition of the Steamboat Base Village® would reduce overcrowding at the existing ski base while opening up a significant amount of elite ski terrain.

The new Steamboat Base Village® would feature the most contemporary ski village facilities in the ski industry. The slope-side walking village would feature five-star hotels and residence club accommodations fitted with the finest appointments. The boutique posh shops would provide a unique shopping experience. The contemporary designed buildings will have a look and feel of permanence. The aspen tree-lined village will be nestled creek-side with walking paths through the Routt National Forest. The unique property adjoins the Steamboat Ski Area and the town of Steamboat Springs.

For an overview of the proposed FallsCreek Group’s Steamboat Base Village® development, go to: (http://www.steamboatmountain.com) or (http://www.steamboatbasevillage.com) Visit Peak Rankings for 2024 at https://www.peakrankings.com/content/steamboat.

Bidders are required to submit an application by email and agree to return a signed non-disclosure agreement. Please email your name, company, company officer names, phone, mailing address, proof of funds (pre-approved letter from a lender, bank statement, or letter of credit).

Disclaimer: The contents herein are the opinions of the FallsCreek Group, LLC, Steamboat Mountain® and are not in any way based on the information or endorsements from the Steamboat Ski Resort®. This auction may be withdrawn at any time without notice.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.