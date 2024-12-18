Long-time Supply Chain Executive Retires

New historical fiction

Will continue career as an award-winning novelist.

Bringing Colonial Maryland, and specifically Harford County, to life through the eyes of an indentured servant was a challenge I wholeheartedly embraced.” — Sam Polakoff

FOREST HILL, MD, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- After 49 years, Sam Polakoff is retiring from Nexterus, his family’s supply chain business. Sam is the third generation of the Polakoff family to lead the supply chain management firm dedicated to the needs of small and medium sized businesses. Through his long and storied career, Sam was an innovator. He founded the company’s sales and marketing department, its international services division, and every technology-based initiative in company history. He has written extensively for internal and external supply chain publications. A dozen years ago, he was challenged by a mentor to pursue the dream of writing a novel. Now, as he hands the reigns of Nexterus to his son Ryan, he will dedicate himself to writing.“The percentage of family-owned business that successfully transition from generations three to four is less than 3%. I am extremely proud of my son. As the company enters its 79th year in business, I leave the company in very capable hands.” – Retiring CEO Sam PolakoffSam Polakoff is the author of four critically acclaimed thrillers, Hiatus (2018), Shaman (2019), Escaping Mercy (2021) and An Inch from Oblivion (2023). On December 31, 2024, his latest effort will be released, historical fiction entitled, The Diary of Essie Lassiter. This book will be the first in a trilogy detailing the difficulties of a young English midwife in 1773 colonial Maryland. The book is based on the startling true story of overflowing debtors’ prisons in England and what King George III chose to do about it – ship the women across the ocean to work as indentured servants to wealthy American colonists.“Historical fiction has been my lifelong passion. Bringing Colonial Maryland, and specifically Harford County, to life through the eyes of an indentured servant was a challenge I wholeheartedly embraced. Many years of business writing aided my journey as a novelist in terms of my appreciation for people, their plights and, finding solutions to complex issues.” – Author Sam PolakoffThe Diary of Essie Lassiter will be published exclusively on Amazon in paperback and e-book formats. Copies can also be purchased at www.sampolakoff.com About Sam PolakoffSam Polakoff is the award-winning author of thrillers and historical fiction. He is also the author of the 2007 children’s book entitled “A Christmas Tale,” 100% of the proceeds of which support glaucoma research and education. Sam and his wife, Denise, live in Maryland.Visit Sam’s website at www.sampolakoff.com About Komodo Dragon Books, LLCKomodo Dragon Books is a Maryland-based publisher owned and operated by author, Sam Polakoff.About NexterusNexterus Inc., was founded in 1946 in Baltimore by Abraham Allan Polakoff. It is a supply chain engineering and technology firm helping small and mid-sized companies to strategically position themselves for growth. Nexterus is the oldest privately held company of its kind in America.Visit Nexterus’ website at www.nexterus.com Excerpt from The Diary of Essie LassiterWar was on the horizon and time was of the essence. Like America, I was seeking my independence from Britain. Not only from the land I once called home, but from the men who ruled it and, by design, me. Despite the shortsighted views of Benjamin Franklin, the hospital project meant everything to me. This was my moment to seize. My opportunity to prove myself and for that matter, the worth of a woman in the new American society. I want to, no, I need to learn to stand tall.” – Essie LassiterMedia KitAuthor PhotoCover Art – The Diary of Essie LassiterAdvance Reader Copy – The Diary of Essie Lassiter

