Mayor Bowser to Launch $26 Million DC Venture Capital Fund

(Washington, DC) – On Monday, December 16 at 11 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser will launch the $26 million DC Venture Capital Fund, a program led by the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) and funded through the U.S. Treasury’s State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI).

The fund will support DC-based tech companies, prioritizing underrepresented founders. K Street Capital (KSC), a woman-led, DC-based venture capital firm, was selected to oversee 5-7 fund managers who will allocate SSBCI dollars to early-stage tech companies. DMPED will oversee KSC’s administration of the program.

The initiative is a critical component of the District’s strategy to grow the tech industry and achieve the goals outlined in the Comeback Plan, including the creation of 35,000 new jobs in high-growth sectors.

When:

Monday, December 16 at 11 am

Who:

Mayor Muriel Bowser

Nina Albert, Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development

Paige Soya, Managing Partner, K Street Capital

Jessica Milano, Chief Program Officer, U.S Department of the Treasury

Kiran Bhatraju, Founder & CEO, Arcadia

John Wallace, Co-Founder, Workbox

Where:

Workbox

1333 New Hampshire Avenue NW

*Closest Metro: DuPont Circle*

*Closest Bikeshare: Massachusetts Avenue & Dupont Circle NW*

