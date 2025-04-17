Mayor Bowser and Events DC Award $3.5 Million to Support Large Events that Bring More People to DC

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and Events DC, the official convention and sports authority for Washington, DC, announced 11 events will receive a total of $3.5 million as part of the Large Event Grant Program. Managed by Events DC, the Large Event Grant Program supports the District’s cultural and economic vitality by providing grant funding to nonprofit organizations hosting events with more than 10,000 people in attendance.



“Visitors from around the world come to DC to experience our world-class festivals and events,” said Mayor Bowser. “These grants help bring that experience to life, with the music, the food, and the spirit of our neighborhoods. Together with Events DC, we’re creating jobs, supporting local talent, and showcasing the vibrancy of our city.”



The grant program is funded by the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development’s (DMPED) through a grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration (EDA) Travel, Tourism, and Outdoor Recreation program.



The 2025 grant recipients are:

“Events DC is focused on creating unique experiences that result in jobs, economic impact and lasting memories for residents, tourists and guests," said Events DC President and CEO Angie M. Gates. "Through the Large Event Grant Program, we will support even more remarkable events this year that build community connections, celebrate our distinctive culture, and contribute to our local economy. I’m also proud to support our local non-profit partners as they strive to achieve their missions."



Funding from the Large Event Grant Program can be used to support expenses associated with hosting the event, including government fees, venue rentals, security, labor costs, equipment and other infrastructure costs. The application process considered the economic benefits to the local community, which may be measured by the increase in hotel room nights, new jobs created, engagement with local businesses, additional tax revenue generated, the number of small businesses supported or promoted through the event, and activation of parks or public spaces. The process also considered the socio-economic benefits of the event, including highlighting, promoting, or celebrating the history and culture of communities in the District.



