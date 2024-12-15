Peter Max Andy Warhol Gino Perez

Art Legacy Auction Highlights Masterpieces by Warhol, Perez, and Max in G8 Auctions Epic Holiday Curation

Very excited to have the opportunity to auction off an original Peter Max. You don't come across Peter Max that are originals very often” — Thee Founder

ROCHELLE PARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Auction Date: Wednesday, December 18th, at 1 PM EST G8 Auctions and One of a Kind Coins is thrilled to announce the Art Legacy Auction as a highlight of its annual holiday curation, featuring an extraordinary selection of artworks that epitomize the spirit of innovation and mastery in the art world. This prestigious online event presents rare opportunities to acquire pieces by some of the most influential artists of our time, including Andy Warhol, Gino Perez, and Peter Max.Featured Lots: Lot 42: Andy Warhol : (1981, Myths Suite Serigraph) – An iconic piece that merges pop art with the festive spirit, estimated at $10,000 - $12,000.● Lot 121: Gino Perez's Dynamic Composition – A vibrant expression of modern artistic vision, with an estimate of $12,000 - $13,000.● Lot 158: Peter Max Colorful Abstract – A piece that captures the psychedelic flair of the 1960s, estimated at $65,000 - $75,000.Auction Details:● Event Date: Begins Wednesday, December 18, 2024 at 1:00 PM EST● Online Bidding: Exclusively online at Art Legacy: An Epic Holiday Curation | G8AuctionsAs part of our eight-day celebration of art and collectibles, the Art Legacy Auction stands out for its curated selection of significant works that span genres and generations. We invite collectors and art enthusiasts to join us online to secure pieces from this distinguished collection.Contact Information:Nicholas GilbertiChief Operating Officeroneofakindclientservices@gmail.com,609-389-4952About G8 Auctions: G8 Auctions, a leader in the auction industry, offers a unique blend of historical treasures and modern luxury items, bringing together discerning collectors and exceptional items from around the world. Our online platform ensures a seamless, elevated bidding experience, making exquisite artworks accessible to a global audience.

