Discover Exceptional Art Online: G8 Auctions Features Premier Lots at the Linda Matney Gallery Auction

This Gallery is operated by some of the brightest and kindest individuals I have ever met!” — Thee Founder

ROCHELLE PARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Auction Date: Tuesday, December 17th at 7 PM ESTIn the heart of its eight-day online extravaganza, G8 Auctions and One of a Kind Coins is proud to present a special day dedicated to the Linda Matney Gallery auction. This pivotal event not only showcases some of the finest contemporary and classic art pieces but also highlights selected lots that stand out for their uniqueness and artistic value.Here is the link to this event: Linda Matney Gallery - Fine Art Showcase | G8Auctions Featured Lots:● Lot 2: "Zhao Xianfeng Landscape" – A serene landscape that captures the essence of natural beauty, with an estimated bid range of $12,000 to $20,000.● Lot 11: "Catfish Man, 99 Lazim" – This vibrant and whimsical piece is a gateway into the imaginative world of Catfish Man, expected to attract bids starting from $500.● Lot 15: "Jeffrey Whittle, Saucer Magnolia" – A meticulous portrayal of the Saucer Magnolia, valued between $1,500 and $2,500, showcasing the delicate balance of nature.● Lot 37: "Paul Light, Sidhe" – Dive into the mystical with Paul Light Sidhe, an artwork rich in folklore and dramatic hues, with bids estimated at $3,000 to $6,000.● Lot 42: "Paul Light, Dragon Path" – Another masterpiece by Paul Light, this painting invites bidders on a fantastical journey, with an expected range of $4,000 to $6,000.● Lot 45: "Michael Knud Ross, Blue Archipelago (Norway)" – Experience the tranquil beauty of Norway through this evocative piece, with an estimated value of $2,400 to $4,500.Auction Details:● Event Date: Tuesday, December 17th, at 7 PM EST● Online Bidding: Linda Matney Gallery - Fine Art Showcase | G8AuctionsAbout Us:● G8 Auctions: With a legacy rooted in the prestigious One of a Kind Coins, G8 Auctions has expanded its offerings to include a wide array of luxury collectibles, fine art, and unique items, making it a global leader in the online auction industry. Known for its sophisticated and seamless bidding experiences, G8 Auctions connects discerning collectors with exceptional artifacts.● Linda Matney Gallery: Dedicated to promoting innovative, contemporary artwork, the Linda Matney Gallery is renowned for curating high-quality exhibitions that feature emerging and established artists. With a focus on integrity and artistic expression, the gallery supports artists in achieving profound connections with their audiences through art.This day at the Linda Matney Gallery is just one part of our broader eight-day event, which celebrates diverse artistic expressions and connects collectors with outstanding works. We invite art enthusiasts and collectors to join us online to experience and acquire pieces from this curated selection.Contact Information:Nicholas GilbertiChief Operating Officer609-389-4952oneofakindclientservices@gmail.com

