Tyson & Mendes Secures Full Defense Verdict in $16 Million Bicycle Accident Lawsuit

National insurance defense firm Tyson & Mendes announced a full defense verdict was awarded in a $16 million case involving a bicycle/automobile collision.

By [...] presenting a [...] case rooted in the firm’s proven Nuclear Verdict® Defense Methods, we secured a just outcome for our client, who truly bore no liability for this unfortunate accident.” — Jack Liebhaber

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tyson & Mendes, LLP announced a significant trial victory in Ami Lanelle Dorian v. Maamar M. Susini, a high-stakes personal injury case tried in Van Nuys Superior Court. The plaintiff, who sought $16 million in damages, alleged severe injuries following a bicycle and automobile collision. Tyson & Mendes secured a complete and unanimous defense verdict in the case instead.

The case stemmed from a 2021 accident in which the plaintiff was riding her bicycle on the sidewalk against traffic and was involved in an accident with a car driven by the defendant, represented by Tyson & Mendes, who attempted a right turn on a red light. The plaintiff claimed extensive injuries requiring multiple surgeries and future care, in addition to pain and suffering and loss of consortium damages for her husband.

The Tyson & Mendes trial team was led by Los Angeles Partner Jack Liebhaber and second chair Associate Cooper Jacobs. The defense faced significant hurdles throughout trial, including a late addition to the plaintiff’s expert witness list, adverse rulings, including, but not limited to, an initial ruling to exclude defendant’s accident reconstruction expert. After a lengthy Evidence 402 hearing, the defense was allowed to call as a witness their accident reconstruction expert. The defense team was also significantly outnumbered: the plaintiff’s team consisted of five attorneys and a jury consultant while the defense was represented only by Liebhaber and Jacobs. Nevertheless, the team’s meticulous preparation and strategic use of evidence helped dismantle the plaintiff’s claims.

“This case exemplifies the power of preparation, professionalism, and common sense,” said Liebhaber. “By staying focused on the facts and presenting a clear, reasonable case rooted in the firm’s proven Nuclear Verdict® Defense Methods, we secured a just outcome for our client, who truly bore no liability for this unfortunate accident.”

The jury ultimately agreed with the defense team and returned a defense verdict. As with every Tyson & Mendes case that proceeds to trial, Chair of Complex Trials Mina Miserlis lent her expertise in developing a winning trial strategy in advance. Tyson & Mendes’ team also included Senior Counsels Heather Abissi and Gary Klein, whose contributions pretrial were instrumental in achieving this result.

The case is Ami Lanelle Dorian v. Maamar M. Susini, Van Nuys Superior Court, 21STCV45612.

Tyson & Mendes is well-known for tracking, analyzing, and stopping Nuclear Verdicts® through the use of four proven methods to defuse juror anger and drive down damages. For more information and to view career opportunities, visit www.tysonmendes.com.

About Tyson & Mendes LLP

Tyson & Mendes LLP is a nationwide, AV-rated litigation and trial firm specializing in insurance defense and protecting its clients from Nuclear Verdicts®. Founded in 2002 by Robert Tyson and Patrick Mendes, the firm has experienced tremendous growth, with offices across the United States. Tyson & Mendes is known for its expertise in defending corporations, insurance companies, and their clients against Nuclear Verdicts®.

Serving 21 states nationwide, Tyson & Mendes is one of the fastest-growing civil defense firms in the U.S. and is proud to offer one of the fastest and clearest paths to partnership for its attorneys of any mid-sized law firm in the U.S. The firm is honored to be recognized as a 2024 Best Law Firm by Best Lawyers, named a 2024 Best Company to Work For: Law Firms edition by U.S. News & World Report, awarded the 2023 Liberty Mutual Insurance External Law Firm Partner of the Year Award, awarded the No. 1 “Ceiling Smasher” in Law360’s 2022 Glass Ceiling Report for female equity partnership, and shortlisted for Financial Times’ 2022 Innovative Lawyers North America Award.

For more information, visit www.tysonmendes.com.

