Villar, Cynthia: "Parol Festival Brings Joy and Festivity to Las Piñeros"

December 15, 2024 "Parol Festival Brings Joy and Festivity to Las Piñeros" Las Piñas City, known for its parol-making tradition for decades, celebrated the 19th Las Piñas Parol Festival & 15th Street Dance Competition, with the Villar Foundation leading the festivities. The annual celebration, honoring the third generation of "Magpaparol ng Las Piñas," was held at the Villar Foundation Courtyard on Thursday, December 12, uniting the community in a celebration of tradition and culture. The "Parol Festival," where magpaparol showcase their finest parols crafted from purely recycled materials, has become a vibrant tradition, highlighting creativity and sustainability. "I am happy and thankful that we get to celebrate the city festivity in person as it highlights the efforts of the city in recycling materials," said Senator Cynthia Villar, who initiated the annual event. "Taus-puso po kaming nagpapasalamat sa ating mga Parol-makers, sa pagpapakita ng magagandang disenyong nagpapasigla sa larangang ito. Dahil sa inyong pagpupursige, nakilala ang Las Piñas bilang Metro Manila's parol capital," she added. Sixteen entries from the "Samahang Magpaparol ng Las Piñas" joined the competition. Luzviminda Gallardo won the grand prize, taking home P20,000. Her parol stood out with its vibrant, intricate design, skillfully crafted using a variety of materials. The second prize was awarded to Glecy Dela Cruz, who received P15,000, while Richard Loverez claimed third prize and took home P10,000. In the street dance competition, delegates from 12 elementary schools wowed the audience with their creative costumes, colorful props, and lively dance performances. CAA Elementary School won the Grand Champion title and Best in Costume in the competition, earning a total of P60,000--P50,000 for first place and P10,000 for the costume award. Moonwalk Elementary School claimed first runner-up, bringing home P30,000, while Doña Manuela Elementary School secured the second runner-up award with P20,000. Senator Villar expressed hope that this year's celebration would not only ignite pride but also strengthen the bonds of unity among the Las Piñeros, especially as they work towards achieving their future goals. "I encourage everyone to channel your time, talents, and skills into furthering development, while continuing to support and grow our thriving industries, especially the parol-making tradition," the Senator added. "Parol Festival Nagdulot ng Kagalakan at Kasayahan sa mga Las Piñeros" Ang Lungsod ng Las Piñas, na kilala sa mahabang tradisyon ng paggawa ng parol, ay ipinagdiwang ang 19th Las Piñas Parol Festival at 15th Street Dance Competition, sa pangunguna ng Villar Foundation. Ang taunang pagdiriwang, na nagbibigay-galang sa ikatlong henerasyon ng "Magpaparol ng Las Piñas," ay ginanap sa Villar Foundation Courtyard noong Huwebes, Disyembre 12, na nagbuklod sa komunidad sa isang pagdiriwang ng tradisyon at kultura. Ang taunang "Parol Festival," kung saan ipinapakita ng mga magpaparol ang kanilang pinakamahusay na mga parol na gawa mula sa mga recycled na materyales, ay naging isang makulay na tradisyon na nagpapakita ng pagiging malikhain at sustenabilidad. "I am happy and thankful that we get to celebrate the city festivity in person as it highlights the efforts of the city in recycling materials," sabi ni Senator Cynthia Villar, na nagpasimula nh taunang aktibidad. "Taus-puso po kaming nagpapasalamat sa ating mga Parol-makers, sa pagpapakita ng mga magagandang disenyo na nagpapasigla sa larangang ito. Dahil sa inyong pagpupursige, nakilala ang Las Piñas bilang Metro Manila's parol capital," dagdag pa niya. Labing-anim na mga entry mula sa "Samahang Magpaparol ng Las Piñas" ang sumali sa kompetisyon. Nanalo si Luzviminda Gallardo ng grand prize at nag-uwi ng P20,000. Ang kanyang parol ay gawa sa makulay at "intricate" na disenyo, na maingat na binuo gamit ang iba't ibang materyales. Ang pangalawang gantimpala ay iginawad kay Glecy Dela Cruz na tumanggap ng P15,000, habang si Richard Loverez naman ay nakakuha ng pangatlong gantimpala at nag-uwi ng P10,000. Sa street dance competition, ang mga delegado mula sa 12 elementary schools ay nagbigay aliw sa mga manonood sa kanilang malikhaing mga kasuotan, makulay na props, at masiglang mga sayaw. Ang CAA Elementary School ay nagwagi ng Grand Champion title at Best in Costume sa kompetisyon, at nag-uwi ng kabuuang P60,000--P50,000 para sa unang pwesto at P10,000 para sa Best in Costume award. Ang Moonwalk Elementary School naman ay nag-uwi ng unang runner-up na may P30,000, samantalang ang Doña Manuela Elementary School ay tumanggap ng pangalawang runner-up award na may P20,000. Ipinahayag ni Senadora Villar ang pagnanais na ang pagdiriwang ngayong taon ay hindi lamang magpasikò ng pride kundi magpalakas din ng pagkakaisa sa mga Las Piñeros, lalo na habang nagsusumikap silang matamo ang kanilang mga layunin sa hinaharap. "Hinihikayat ko ang lahat na gamitin ang inyong oras, talento, at kasanayan upang itaguyod ang karagdagang pag-unlad, habang patuloy na sinusuportahan at pinapalago ang ating mga umuunlad na industriya, lalo na ang tradisyon ng paggawa ng parol," dagdag pa ng Senadora.

