Poe: Ecopark opening marks FPJ's 20th death anniversary

PHILIPPINES, December 15 - Press Release

December 15, 2024 Ecopark opening marks FPJ's 20th death anniversary Family and friends of the late National Artist Fernando Poe Jr. observed his 20th death anniversary on December 14 with a Holy Mass in Manila and the launch of an ecopark in his hometown in San Carlos City, Pangasinan. Senator Grace Poe and son Brian Poe Llamanzares, chairman of FPJ Panday Bayanihan, joined the Mass at the family mausoleum at Manila North Cemetery. Poe said giving genuine top-notch service to the people is a way of honoring the legacy of generosity and compassion of the King of Philippine Movies. "In his idealism and love for the Filipinos, we are reminded to stay the course because even simple deeds can have an impact in making our people's live's better," Poe said. "Lolo showed that everyone has the capacity to explore, imagine and give back to our country in the path we choose," added Brian, whose group has joined the party-list elections. After the mass, the Poe family motored to San Carlos for a Mass at the Minor Basilica of Saint Dominic. They proceeded to join local officials of the city at the opening of the FPJ Ecopark or the San Carlos City Esplanade in Barangay Bocboc. The newly opened facility named after FPJ aims to serve as a tourist attraction, offering an oasis in the city for relaxation and gathering of families. "We are grateful to the local government for naming this landmark after FPJ. Even if he is no longer with us, a place like this reminds us of FPJ's love for family bonding and enjoyment," Poe said. Joining the Poe family were San Carlos Mayor Julier Resuello, Vice Mayor Joseres Resuello, Representative Maria Rachel Arenas and other local officials. The senator's sister, actress Lovi Poe, also graced the occasion. FPJ or Roland Allan Kelley Poe was born on August 20, 1939. He passed away on December 14, 2004 at the age of 65. FPJ appeared in around 300 movies, some of which he directed and produced through his FPJ Production Inc. He has bagged numerous awards, including a FAMAS Hall of Fame Award and a Lifetime Achievement Award from Gawad Urian. He was conferred a posthumous National Artist Award, which his family formally accepted in 2012. Recently, FPJ Productions partnered with GMA Network to air in the first quarter of 2025 the collection of digitally-restored FPJ classics.

