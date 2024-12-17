Women & Children's Facility Robbed in Memphis

The level of damage was extensive. It has been a setback, but our plans are still to move forward with the project because of the great need for homeless women & children in the Memphis area.” — David Vincent

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- A few weeks before Christmas, Warriors Center acquired an abandoned nursing home building in Memphis with a plan to start a 180 bed, program for homeless women & children. What happened after was a tragedy…“We unknowingly walked right into an active crime scene. There were burglary tools and saws all over the floor. There were piles of copper wire and plumbing fixtures scattered around in piles everywhere. We saw bullets & shell casings all over the floor in the hall which told us that the culprits had guns. Then we looked up as strange men with hoodies started walking out of rooms obviously high on drugs. I shouted at them that the police were on the way, and we exited our building immediately. We called 911 and the police came quickly and searched the facility with K-9 Units, but the thieves were already gone. Sadly, we would find the thieves had stolen much of the copper out of the building, smashed up bathrooms to steal copper pipes and fixtures, and had caused nearly a million dollars in damage. It was a very sad night for us…" David Vincent, CEOWarriors Center Memphis were preparing to bring hope to many homeless women and children through a new program in Memphis when hit with a major challenge. Thieves had just broken into a new building that had just been acquired at the edge of Binghamton Community. The level of damage was extensive. It has been a setback, but our plans are still to move forward with the project because of the great need for homeless women & children. For 25 years, the Warriors Center has been fighting for men & women in the Memphis area who are battling homelessness and addiction. We started our non-profit charity by helping men rebuild their lives. Later, we stepped up to start helping women. Now, we’re committed to building this new center to serve homeless women and their children. What has happened to our new facility was devastating… but we will not quit. We have now started the clean-up work and are setting in order plans to rebuild and keep the dream alive.For media inquiries and further information please contact:Warriors Center, CEO David Vincent at (901) 849-3333 dvincent@warriorscenter.orgVideo, Pictures & Facility Tours are Available.

