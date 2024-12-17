BIRMINGHAM, WEST MIDLANDS, UNITED KINGDOM, December 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Geneva, Switzerland - Geneva woke up today to the sound of impassioned voices calling for justice, freedom, and the end of tyranny. Hundreds gathered in the heart of the city, uniting in a powerful demonstration to support Sudanese civilians suffering under the rule of General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, head of Sudan's army. The rally echoed with demands to overthrow dictatorship and put an end to atrocities reminiscent of Syria's own tragic struggle for freedom.Civil society organizations from across Europe joined hands with Arab human rights bodies, particularly Syrian groups and representatives of Middle Eastern minorities. Their collective message was clear: no more aerial bombardments, no more violence against civilians, and no more use of radical Islamist proxies to fuel civil wars."We are here as Syrians to stand with the Sudanese people," said Sarah Halabi, a 37-year-old lawyer from Idlib, now residing in France. "Burhan is no different from Bashar al-Assad-bombing his people, inciting division, and allowing his proxies to commit heinous crimes, including the systematic rape of women. We hold 17 documented cases in Paris alone. Today, we say to Sudan: You are not alone."The protest drew a diverse crowd of 300 to 400 people, including Syrians, Sudanese, and supporters from Europe and Africa. Many were Sudanese refugees who fled the horrors of war, recounting stories of suffering caused by airstrikes and systemic racism at the Port Sudan authority, where humanitarian aid has been blocked from reaching certain regions and families.Representatives from the Sudanese International Human Rights Organization and activists from rural Sudan communities issued urgent calls for an end to the war. They demanded that Iran and Russia cease supplying weapons and drones to Sudan's military, which they claim perpetuates the suffering of civilians.

