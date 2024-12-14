Protecting Students and Teachers From Extreme Heat

Governor Kathy Hochul today signed legislation to require that all school districts develop plans to mitigate extreme heat in classrooms and support services spaces and to establish a maximum allowable temperature to ensure the health and safety of students, faculty, and staff. By setting clear guidelines for extreme heat conditions, the bill will help schools ensure their spaces are conducive to student learning, reduce unnecessary disruptions, and provide for the health and safety of all those in their buildings.

"Extreme heat can significantly impact a student's concentration, focus and ability to learn,” Governor Hochul said. "With this new law, we are continuing to make the health and safety of our kids and educators a top priority and ensuring that every New York student has access to the safe and comfortable learning environment they deserve."

Legislation S3397-A/A9011-A establishes 88 degrees as the maximum temperature in classrooms and support services spaces. It requires a plan for the removal of students and staff from these spaces where it is practical for the school district to do so. It also creates a definition of extreme heat condition days as well as a standard to measure room temperature. In addition to the above, school districts will be required to take action to relieve heat related discomfort when classroom temperatures reach 82 degrees. Such actions can include turning off overhead lights, pulling down shades or blinds, turning on fans, opening classroom doors and windows, turning off electronics, and providing water breaks.

The Property Maintenance Code of New York State currently requires a minimum temperature of 65 degrees in all workspaces in buildings across the state.

State Senator James Skoufis said, “It is incumbent upon us all to protect our children in and outside of the classroom, and that means maintaining safe classrooms that are conducive to learning. This new law will do just that, benefiting both students and educators alike. I am grateful Governor Hochul signed the legislation and recognizes the importance of cooling during hot summer months - it is increasingly a necessity as each year gets warmer than the last.”

Assemblymember Chris Eachus said, “Today we have made another huge step forward for our children’s safety and education. As a former teacher having spent 40 years in these classrooms, this is personal to me. Children simply can’t learn when temperatures reach as high as 88 degrees, and at worst can suffer from a health crisis. I am thankful to Governor Hochul for recognizing the urgency of this issue, and that we were able to once again deliver for the children of NY.”

New York State AFL-CIO President Mario Cilento said, "As the husband of a paraprofessional and the father of a high school student, I deeply appreciate the significance of this legislation. Nothing is more important than the health, safety, and well-being of our teachers, school staff, and children. On behalf of the union movement, we thank Governor Hochul for ensuring that educators and students are protected from extreme classroom heat. Thank you to NYSUT for leading this cause on behalf of its members and to Senator Skoufis and Assemblymember Eachus for sponsoring this legislation.”

New York State United Teachers (NYSUT) President Melinda Person said, "Today, we celebrate a monumental step forward for the health and safety of students and educators across New York. Governor Kathy Hochul's decision to sign this bill into law reflects a commitment to ensuring our classrooms are conducive to learning—not sweltering saunas. We are grateful to sponsors Sen. James Skoufis and Assemblymember Chris Eachus, who were unwavering in their advocacy for this bill. This victory — fought for by NYSUT members, parents, and allies on both sides of the aisle — underscores the power of our collective voice to protect schools and prioritize our students’ well-being.”

New York State Parent Teacher Association Executive Director Kyle Belokopitsky said, “Our children’s health and wellness must always be of utmost importance to us all. Setting common sense rules for maximum temperatures in classrooms WILL protect our kids. And that is truly all of our jobs - to protect our children and ensure they are safe and supported each and every day. As a parent of a high school student, and on behalf of the parents and families of our 2.6 million school children and their educators, we thank Governor Hochul for signing this bill, and Senator Skoufis and Member of Assembly Eachus for their continued leadership on this issue.”

Signing this legislation builds on Governor Hochul's ongoing commitment to keeping New Yorkers safe in extreme heat. In June, Governor Hochul announced the release of the Final Interagency Extreme Heat Action Plan, which advanced her directive to address extreme heat impacts on disadvantaged communities and on New Yorkers with increased risk of harmful health effects. The effort delivered on a 2022 State of the State promise to coordinate interagency measures and mitigate local impacts of increasingly frequent and severe extreme heat events, while also helping ensure State investments prioritize disadvantaged communities on the front lines of heat exposure.