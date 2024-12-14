eMobility Forum at World Future Energy Summit 2025 in Abu Dhabi Will Help Drive Global Decarbonisation Goals

ABU DHABI, ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As part of global efforts to decarbonise the transport sector, the upcoming World Future Energy Summit in Abu Dhabi will explore, examine, and encourage the use of electric mobility technology, driving the industry towards eMobility. Running from January 14-16 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), the three-day show is an integral part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2025.This year’s edition proved a widescale success, and the first day of the 2025 show will see the return of the popular eMobility Forum, gathering thought leaders, industry experts, and policy influencers to discuss the emerging trends and infrastructure needed for a transportation revolution.A theme running across all seven conference tracks is artificial intelligence (AI), with the eMobility Forum dedicating a session to ‘Harnessing real-time AI for seamless urban traffic management’. Zeekr, a global premium electric mobility technology brand that offers a fully integrated user ecosystem, will showcase its Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA), which enables it to develop its own battery technologies, battery management systems, electric motor technologies, and EV supply chains.“While regions like Europe, China, and the USA have scaled EV adoption through various incentives—such as preferential toll tariffs, exclusive EV lanes, dedicated parking, robust charging infrastructure, and tax deductions—there’s immense potential for similar measures to accelerate the UAE's transition to sustainable mobility. If we look back to 2015, anywhere between 50 and 80 vehicles were imported in a year. In 2024, total import figures will likely hit 20,000, and a projected 30,000 by the end of next year. There is a clear appetite for demand as the end users are really starting to understand the benefits of EV adoption,” said Roberto Colucci, Director of Electric Vehicles at AW Rostamani and Zeekr UAE, who will present during the session.“Such initiatives and adoption not only improve the total cost of ownership but also pave the way for a cleaner, greener future. I will discuss these key opportunities and strategies for advancing EV adoption in our region at the event in January.”The transportation sector accounts for more than 20 per cent of global carbon emissions; EVs are leading the push to reduce that figure. The World Future Energy Summit will spotlight transport solutions aimed at radically reshaping urban design, fostering sustainable cities, and accelerating the adoption of smart transportation technologies.Another key Forum feature is a dedicated session focusing on the future of eMobility in the Global South, where cars are often a luxury and motorbikes dominate the landscape. Two-wheeled EVs represent a transformative opportunity for the region, but their successful deployment will require reliable electricity infrastructure and an enterprising spirit to scale solutions such as battery-swapping schemes.The Forum will also feature a session dedicated to ‘Rethinking Infrastructure for Autonomous Vehicles’, during which Zhengxiong Yang, Mobility Solution Architecture Lead at Space 42 – the MENA region’s leading space technology player – will share insights on advancing AI in mobility. Yang will highlight the latest updates on the operation of robotaxis on Abu Dhabi’s Yas and Saadiyat islands, including the difficulties in and improvements to infrastructure.“Engaging in this event reinforces my conviction that strengthening our infrastructure for eMobility is essential for the UAE's strategic mobility objectives,” said Yang. “By testing and integrating smart technologies and sustainable practices, we can enhance operational efficiency and elevate the UAE’s position as a pioneering hub for intelligent transportation solutions.”The Forum will explore challenges and innovations in reducing emissions across all transport modes. While EVs dominate the road sector’s decarbonisation efforts, electric propulsion systems and hybrid technologies are being developed for maritime vessels. The aviation sector is also making strides with microgrid technology, transforming airports into green energy hubs, and reducing reliance on traditional energy sources.EV sales in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) are growing due to government initiatives, strong economies, and a heightened focus on sustainability, with several countries implementing policies to boost adoption. The UAE aims to have EVs make up 50 per cent of road vehicles by 2050, with the broader MENA EV market expected to reach 45,000 units by 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 9.07 per cent. Abu Dhabi and Dubai are leading the charge, and recent developments such as the introduction of Toyota’s hydrogen-cell autonomous EVs and the expansion of EV infrastructure demonstrate the UAE’s determination to remain at the forefront of smart transportation.While China is the global leader in EV sales, the UAE was last year first in the region and ranked seventh globally in the EV readiness index, signifying the UAE's commitment to sustainable transportation and its aim to become carbon neutral by 2050. The country is seeing continued growth in EV adoption, driven by domestic production and supportive government policies, with the country’s latest policies exempting electric cars from customs duties, while hybrid vehicles remain subject to the standard five per cent customs rate.The country’s capital has seen notable growth in its electric vehicle fleet too, yet EVs still account for less than 1.3 per cent of the region’s total vehicles, in part due to the shortage of chargers versus EVs, as well as the time spent recharging versus refuelling. Yet with Tesla's stock recently surging 14 per cent following the reelection of US president Donald Trump and its potential impact on Elon Musk’s company, there is growing optimism for a substantial shift towards EVs – which could see the UAE’s EV sector outpace that of natural gas-powered vehicles.EVs are transforming industries beyond automotive manufacturing, creating ripple effects across sectors such as energy, mining, real estate, and technology. The growing demand for charging infrastructure has significantly impacted real estate, with developers incorporating EV-friendly features such as charging stations in residential, commercial, and public spaces to attract eco-conscious buyers and tenants. Renewable energy sectors are benefiting as EV charging increasingly relies on solar and wind power, and as EV adoption grows, it is reducing reliance on fossil fuels, pushing oil and gas companies to diversify into clean energy.The eMobility Forum is one of seven vertical conference streams at the summit that will drill down into the entire energy ecosystem. “Our sector conferences provide unparalleled opportunities for visitors, delegates, and exhibitors to discover the latest developments impacting the clean energy, solar, water, waste, sustainable cities, and Pathways to 1.5C sectors,” explained Leen AlSebai, General Manager of RX Middle East and Head of the World Future Energy Summit.

