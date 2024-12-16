Heroic: The Novel and Album Redefining Mental Health Advocacy Through Hip-Hop

Avery Write performing Heroic

A must-read—an engaging, action-filled fantasy that encourages hope in a harsh world that outlaws heroes and encourages evil.” — Jada Wilson, Reedsy Discovery

HILO, HI, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new project is rewriting the rules of storytelling by merging hip-hop, mental health advocacy, and representation into a one-of-a-kind experience. Heroic, a novel and accompanying hip-hop album by author, rapper, and mental health advocate Avery Write, tells the powerful story of a young Black superhero battling depression while navigating a world that often silences heroes like him.This innovative project redefines storytelling, blending music and literature to amplify underrepresented voices. For every copy of Heroic sold, Avery is donating a copy to schools prioritizing literacy and equity, ensuring students have access to engaging and representative stories with a goal to donate 300 books by January 7, 2024.“My goal with Heroic is to create the kind of story I needed as a teenager,” said Avery. “I wanted to see heroes who looked like me, who fought battles not just with villains but with themselves. Through this project, I want teens to feel seen, empowered, and capable of overcoming life’s challenges.”Avery has combined his 15+ years as a poet and rapper with his passion for storytelling to craft a multi-layered experience. The Heroic novel invites readers into a richly imagined world of fantasy and heroism, while the Heroic album brings this world to life with compelling lyrics and powerful beats. Together, the novel and album aim to spark conversations about mental health and self-expression and ensure students have access to relatable and thought-provoking stories.Avery has also brought the message into classrooms, teaching teens about creativity, vulnerability, and empowerment. This personal approach has made Heroic not just a story but a tool for education and change. Educators are praising Heroic for its ability to engage students and spark meaningful classroom discussions. Here’s what one 6th-grade GATE teacher had to say: "I currently teach 6th-grade GATE, and I was looking for a high-interest book for my students that challenged their perspectives and encouraged rigorous debate. They absolutely loved Heroic! The unique chapters led to discussions about plot, perspective, theme, dystopian societies, and more. I seriously had to tell kids NOT to read ahead!"Heroic aims to inspire curiosity, spark imagination, and open the door to critical conversations about resilience and mental health. With its unique blend of literature and music, this project is already making a meaningful impact in classrooms and beyond.Heroic isn’t just a book or an album—it’s a call to action. By sharing stories that reflect diverse experiences and complex themes, this project aims to spark meaningful conversations about mental health and the power of self-discovery.For interviews, review copies, or additional information, please contact Avery Write at avery@heroic-universe.com.Heroic: Expanded Edition is available for pre-order at www.heroic-universe.com/heroic-novel and will begin shipping starting January 1, 2025.

