News release on state response to avian flu with voluntary 90-day bird movement pause

STATE AGENCIES RESPOND TO AVIAN FLU WITH VOLUNTARY

90-DAY BIRD MOVEMENT PAUSE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

NR24-37

Dec. 13, 2024

HONOLULU – In response to the detection of the avian flu virus in Hawai‘i’s wastewater and wild birds, state agencies are urging the public to voluntarily pause the interisland movement of poultry and other bird species for 90 days, effective immediately. This recommendation follows the suggestion of Moloka‘i State Senator and farmer Lynn DeCoite and is a proactive measure aimed at mitigating the spread of the virus.

Prior to November of this year, Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) had not been detected in Hawai‘i. Although this strain has been circulating in the continental U.S., Europe, and Asia, Hawai‘i was the last U.S. state to confirm infections among birds. The HPAI strain in Hawai‘i was likely introduced by migrating birds from northern regions around Alaska. Spread occurs through bird-to-bird contact or when birds come into contact with contaminated materials, equipment, or clothing from infected birds.

The coordinated response involves multiple agencies:

The Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR), which oversees the management of wild birds on state lands.

The Hawai‘i Department of Agriculture (HDOA), responsible for domestic birds.

The Department of Health (DOH), which monitors human health concerns related to the virus.

While the potential for transmission to humans is low, residents are encouraged to remain vigilant. Sick pets should be reported to their veterinarian. The public is also urged to report multiple or unusual illnesses in poultry, livestock, or other wild birds or animals to HDOA at 808-483-7100 (business hours) or 808-837-8092 (non-business hours, including holidays).

Any residents who develop symptoms of avian influenza after exposure to sick birds or other wildlife should contact the DOH disease reporting line at 808-586-4586 for further guidance.

State experts acknowledge the challenges of controlling wild bird movements and agree that limiting the interisland movement of domestic birds during this voluntary period will significantly reduce transmission risks. At Senator DeCoite’s request, the agencies are also collecting data to assess the feasibility and necessity of a formal quarantine while carefully considering the potential economic impacts of premature restrictions on local products.

State Senator and veterinarian Dr. Tim Richards expressed his support for the precautionary measure, stating:

“As both a senator and a veterinarian, I understand the critical balance between protecting our agricultural industries and safeguarding animal health. In light of the ongoing avian flu threat, I fully support a voluntary 90-day stop movement of birds as a precautionary measure. Similar actions have been successfully implemented before, such as the voluntary halt in Hawai‘i’s beef cattle industry approximately 15 years ago, which effectively mitigated risks to trichomoniasis and protected livelihoods until legislation could be brought forward. By taking proactive steps now, we can prevent greater harm to our poultry industry and ensure the health of our flocks and communities.”

Governor Josh Green, M.D., and DOH Director Kenneth Fink addressed the topic on the Governor’s weekly whiteboard update this morning, which can be viewed here.

Additionally, state veterinarian Dr. Isaac Maeda joined the Governor and Dr. Fink for an extended version of the video, here.

Hawai‘i’s state agencies remain committed to protecting public health, animal welfare, and the agricultural economy through proactive measures and continued collaboration.



