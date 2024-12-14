Multi-Agency Effort Emphasizes Safety for Boaters and Anglers Near Dams

NASHVILLE —The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) is leading a multi-agency effort to remind all boaters and anglers to prioritize safety when boating or fishing near hydroelectric dams across Tennessee’s rivers and lakes. New video assets are available for distribution now to bring public awareness to the dangerous boating conditions near dams.

Over the past decade, there have been 17 fatalities caused by boaters getting caught in and around the spillways of hydroelectric dams in Tennessee. Officers determined that incidents were not dam specific but were spread out across the state. Pickwick, Cheatham, and Loudon dams all had multiple fatalities.

There are 29 hydroelectric dams in Tennessee that play a crucial role in flood control, power generation, and maintaining Tennessee’s water resources, but the surrounding waters pose hidden risks. The force of the water around dam structures is powerful, unpredictable, and can quickly overcome even skilled boaters and swimmers. Areas below and above dams often have restricted zones, where waters are turbulent, and undercurrents are strong. TWRA urges everyone to remain vigilant and avoid getting too close.

“Your safety is our top priority,” says TWRA Executive Director Jason Maxedon. “We want everyone to enjoy Tennessee’s beautiful lakes and rivers, but we also need you to stay alert, follow posted guidelines, and exercise caution when near dams. The simple steps you take to stay aware can save lives.”

To ensure a safe outing, TWRA recommends following these safety tips:

Observe and Follow All Posted Warnings and Buoys: Pay attention to warning signs, restricted areas, and barrier buoys that indicate hazardous zones.

Avoid Swift Currents: Currents near dams can be unpredictable and dangerous. Avoid getting too close to dam structures or spillways.

Wear a Life Jacket: Always wear a properly fitting, Coast Guard-approved life jacket when boating, fishing, or recreating near water.

Stay Alert for Changes in Water Levels: Water levels near dams can rise or fall unexpectedly due to dam operations. Be prepared to move to safer areas if needed.

To showcase the importance of following these guidelines, TWRA partnered with the TVA, Hardin County EMA, U.S. Coast Guard, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to pilot a remote-operated boat through Pickwick dam as a visual example of the devastation that can occur.

“I promise you, it’s not worth those fish all the way up against the dam if it’s going to take somebody’s life or injure somebody,” cautions TWRA Lt. Col. Matt Majors. “Boating or fishing near dams requires extra caution even for experienced boaters.”

For additional information on boating safety and fishing regulations, visit TNWildlife.org. Members of the public can view the dam safety video titled “No Fish is Worth Your Life” on the TWRA YouTube page. Partner organizations and members of the press can download video assets for distribution at this link.

"No Fish is Worth Your Life: Safe Boating Near Dam"