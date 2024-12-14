TWRA Winter Trout Stocking Program Underway

NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has begun its 2024-25 winter rainbow trout stocking schedule. The program provides numerous close-to-home trout fishing opportunities for anglers during the winter months.

Many of the locations are in urban areas and include walking trails, playgrounds, and pavilions making them the perfect place to take the family or first-time angler. The TWRA will also release trout in selected tailwaters and reservoirs.

These fisheries provide a great opportunity to introduce children or first-time anglers to fishing. There are more than 40 locations for this year’s winter trout stocking program. A new location this year is Grundy Lake No. 4 in South Cumberland State Park. The list of locations and stocking dates can be found on TWRA’s website, here.

The trout will average about 10 inches in length. The daily creel limit is seven, except for five in the locations in the Community Lakes Fishing Program. These locations include Cameron Brown Lake in Germantown, Cedar Hill Park Pond in Madison, Camp Jordan in East Ridge, Pistol Creek/Green Belt Lake in Maryville, and Fountain City Lake in Knoxville. There is no size limit. Anglers are reminded that a trout license is needed in addition to the fishing license.

Please note that the dates and locations are subject to change. Updates can be found here.

Tennessee Trout Fishing and Stockings