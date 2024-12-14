New Comprehensive Workforce Center Opening in Nashville

NASHVILLE – A collaboration between workforce development partners in Nashville – Davidson County will create a comprehensive and convenient location where residents can access workforce training, skill certifications, educational support, and job-search resources.

Nashville State Community College’s Center for Workforce Development & Continuing Education has joined the Northern Middle Tennessee Workforce Board and the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD) to create a new Workforce Center with Nashville’s American Job Center moving to the college’s East Davidson campus.

The partnership will streamline access to the essential services each organization provides.

Nashville State President Dr. Shanna L. Jackson emphasized the importance of creating a seamless process for residents to connect with the resources they need to build a successful career.

“The goal is to enhance efficiency and ease of access for community members seeking training, job-seeking skills, career counseling, and continued education,” Dr. Jackson explained.

The American Job Center (AJC), currently located in the Metro Center area of Nashville, will relocate to the East Davidson campus at 2845 Elm Hill Pike, Nashville, TN 37214.

Adult education classes at the Center began on December 2, and the AJC will open at the East Davidson campus on December 16.

The current AJC location will close on December 13.

“During the transition, we will operate a mobile American Job Center at the Metro Center location,” said Marla Rye, the Northern Middle Tennessee Workforce Board Executive Director. “This will ensure there is no gap in the services we provide to Nashville residents.”

An AJC provides no-cost services such as job placement assistance, access to job training programs, and financial assistance to pay for training, making it a valuable resource for individuals looking for meaningful employment.

“We need to be in locations where it’s easy for our customers to reach us,” said TDLWD Commissioner Deniece Thomas. “Combining the services offered at the AJC with Nashville State’s comprehensive program at its Workforce Center can be a model for the state.”

Staff and operations from the Center for Workforce Development & Continuing Education are moving to the East Davidson campus by mid-December, with classes beginning in early 2025.

Nashville State’s Workforce team provides tailored education and training for professional advancement and workshops to individuals and employers.