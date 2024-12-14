Buddy Hoskinson Joins Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development

In state government, Hoskinson has served under three Kentucky governors across multiple Cabinets, honing expertise in policy development, implementation, and compliance at both the state and federal levels. Notably, he led Kentucky’s Office of Unemployment Insurance for many years, including the challenging period of the 2020 pandemic. Additionally, he served as the Chairperson of the Unemployment Insurance Commission in Kentucky.

His extensive career also spans roles in public universities, community colleges, and career colleges, demonstrating his commitment to advancing education and workforce readiness.

“We are thrilled to have Buddy as part of Team Tennessee,” said Commissioner Deniece Thomas. “His wealth of experience and proven leadership in workforce development and unemployment services will be invaluable as we continue to enhance programs that benefit Tennesseans.”

Hoskinson’s appointment underscores Tennessee’s commitment to innovation and excellence in workforce development, ensuring residents have access to top-tier resources and support.