Estimated Changes in Direct Spending and Revenues of the House Amendment to the Senate Amendment to H.R. 5009, the Servicemember Quality of Life Improvement and National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2025

H.R. 5009 would prescribe various authorities and policies that govern national defense and foreign affairs. Many of those changes would affect authorizations of appropriations. The bill also would affect direct spending and revenues, as shown in the table below. Those effects stem primarily from collecting proceeds from spectrum auctions, funding updates to telecommunications networks, increasing benefits for railroad workers, and changing the ways the government can pursue cases that involve false claims. On net, those changes would reduce deficits in 2025 and over the 2025-2029 and 2025-2034 periods.

