Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,247 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,085 in the last 365 days.

Estimated Changes in Direct Spending and Revenues of the House Amendment to the Senate Amendment to H.R. 5009, the Servicemember Quality of Life Improvement and National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2025

H.R. 5009 would prescribe various authorities and policies that govern national defense and foreign affairs. Many of those changes would affect authorizations of appropriations. The bill also would affect direct spending and revenues, as shown in the table below. Those effects stem primarily from collecting proceeds from spectrum auctions, funding updates to telecommunications networks, increasing benefits for railroad workers, and changing the ways the government can pursue cases that involve false claims. On net, those changes would reduce deficits in 2025 and over the 2025-2029 and 2025-2034 periods.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Estimated Changes in Direct Spending and Revenues of the House Amendment to the Senate Amendment to H.R. 5009, the Servicemember Quality of Life Improvement and National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2025

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more