Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,248 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,090 in the last 365 days.

GE HealthCare joins the Army’s PaYS Program

WAUKESHA, Wis.  –  

General Electric (GE) HealthCare started its partnership with the Army Reserve by establishing the Military Externship Program for Biomedical Equipment Specialists (68A) in 2011, training 215 Army Reserve Soldiers in 25 cohorts since the start of the program.

During the ten-month training program, Army Reserve Soldiers receive one-on-one training and sponsorship from advanced-level GE HealthCare instructors and staff, gaining hands-on experience installing and maintaining the latest medical systems and devices used in the military and civilian medical systems.

However, the Military Biomed Externship is only one of GE HealthCare’s military partnerships. They also participate in the DoD Skill Bridge Program, an internship program for service men and women leaving the military, and host the GE HealthCare Junior Officer Leadership Program, which recruits military officers with superior leadership and management skills.

On Nov. 14, GE HealthCare added the Army’s Partnership for Your Success (PaYS) Program to their military partnership repertoire.

“This could be another route for us to partner with the Army, partner with the military, to give back to our veterans and help them find employment post Army,” said Tabitha Wright, Head of Talent Programs at GE HealthCare.

GE HealthCare joined more than 1200 other corporations and businesses as partners in the PaYS Program.

"As the PaYS Program Manager, I am thrilled to announce our new partnership with GE HealthCare. This collaboration furthers our commitment to providing Soldiers with meaningful career opportunities. By joining forces with a global leader in healthcare innovation, we are opening doors to exciting, high-impact careers that will help shape the future of healthcare, while ensuring that our Soldiers gain the skills and experience they need for success both in uniform and beyond" explained Antonio Johnson, PaYS Program Manager.

PaYS Partners guarantee Soldiers an interview and possible employment while serving in the Army Reserve or after leaving military service. This unique program is part of the Army's effort to partner with America's business community and reconnect America with its Army.

The program began in 2000 as an incentive for active-duty Soldiers and later expanded to include Soldiers from the Army Reserve, Reserve Officers Training Corps, Officer Candidate School, Warrant Officer Flight Training, and the Army National Guard.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

GE HealthCare joins the Army’s PaYS Program

Distribution channels: Military Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more