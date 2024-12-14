Coffee County Receives $20,000 Check for Brownfield Redevelopment

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) presents a check for $20,000 to Coffee County for its plans in brownfield redevelopment. From left are Amy Dyman, coordinator of the Brownfield Redevelopment Area Grant program; Coffee County Mayor Dennis Hunt; and Lisa Cross, director of Rural Planning Organization / Infrastructure for the South Central Tennessee Development District.

