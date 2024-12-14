Franklin County Receives $20,000 Check for Brownfield Redevelopment

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation presents a check for $20,000 to Franklin County for its plans in brownfield redevelopment. From left are Amy Dyman, coordinator of the Brownfield Redevelopment Area Grant program; Franklin County Mayor Chris Guess; and Chelle Daniels, grants manager for Franklin County.

