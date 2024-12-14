Giles County Receives $20,000 Check for Brownfield Redevelopment

The Tennessee Department of Conservation presented a check for $20,000 for Giles County for brownfield redevelopment. From left are Amy Dyman, coordinator of the Brownfield Redevelopment Area Grant program; Sen. Joey Hensley, R-Hohenwald; Graham Stowe, county executive for Giles County; and Lisa Cross, coordinator of the Brownfield Redevelopment Area Grant program.

