Attorney General Ford Announces Sentencing of Las Vegas Man for Sexual Assault Crimes

Carson City, NV — Today, Attorney General Aaron Ford announced Las Vegas resident Justin King has been sentenced to six to 20 years in prison for attempting to sexually assault a woman in a vehicle. The case was prosecuted by the Office of the Attorney General due to a conflict of interest with the Clark County District Attorney’s Office.

"Justice has been served with this sentence,” said AG Ford. “Our thoughts are with the victim as she navigates the aftermath of this traumatic event and I sincerely hope that this decision is helpful in her journey to heal. Crimes like these, which mortify those of us with a heart, cannot go unpunished.”

King offered the victim a ride near Fremont Street, and when she accepted, used the pretext to kidnap her and attempt to sexually assault her. King was found guilty of attempted sexual assault and coercion, both of which are category B felonies.

