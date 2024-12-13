Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,261 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,098 in the last 365 days.

Statement on Women's Reproductive Health Care

"No doctor should be punished for providing necessary care to their patients. That's why in the wake of the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision to strip away reproductive rights for American women, I worked with the Legislature to pass a shield law that protects abortion providers and patients. As Texas attempts to limit women's rights, I'm committed to maintaining New York's status as a safe harbor for all who seek abortion care, and protecting the reproductive freedom of all New Yorkers. Make no mistake: I will do everything in my power to enforce the laws of New York State."

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Statement on Women's Reproductive Health Care

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more