Statement on Women's Reproductive Health Care

"No doctor should be punished for providing necessary care to their patients. That's why in the wake of the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision to strip away reproductive rights for American women, I worked with the Legislature to pass a shield law that protects abortion providers and patients. As Texas attempts to limit women's rights, I'm committed to maintaining New York's status as a safe harbor for all who seek abortion care, and protecting the reproductive freedom of all New Yorkers. Make no mistake: I will do everything in my power to enforce the laws of New York State."

