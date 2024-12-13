TDOT Awards Second Progressive Design-Build Contract, Accelerating Hurricane Helene Recovery

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) has awarded the State's second Progressive Design-Build (PDB) contract to expedite the repair of a major thoroughfare damaged by Hurricane Helene. This innovative project will focus on emergency repairs to the Broad Street bridge (SR 67/SR 91/US 321) over the Doe River near downtown Elizabethton. The tentative target date to re-open this bridge to traffic is May 23, 2025, pending completion of final design and construction schedule submission/approval.

Made possible by the Transportation Modernization Act, the PDB approach is a contracting method involving a Design-Build Team (Contractor and Designer) early in project development fostering collaboration, allowing for acceleration through overlapping and concurrent activities, and promoting improved project risk management and cost control.

Repairing the Broad Street bridge (SR 67/SR 91/US 321) over the Doe River is critical to residents of Carter County, as it provides connectivity between the Johnson City, Elizabethton, and Hampton communities. The design is proactively being developed in close concert with the contractor who is providing feedback on decisions as they are made.

Project construction cost estimates are identified, developed, and refined as the design progresses. This approach reduces the risk of project overruns and schedule delays. In October 2024, TDOT awarded the State’s inaugural Progressive Design-Build contract to focus on rebuilding the Nolichucky River bridges along SR-107 in Greene County and SR-81 in Washington County, with a target date to open both bridges to traffic on or before June 23, 2025.

Project Timeline: