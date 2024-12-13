Governor Newsom signs tribal-state gaming compact

News Invites AI innovators to submit formal proposals to test solutions What you need to know: California is advancing its first-in-the-nation work to use GenAI solutions to help state agencies streamline housing, budget, and employment work. Three state projects...

