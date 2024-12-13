FEMA Mitigation Experts Offer Rebuilding Advice in Pasco County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – As Floridians rebuild, survivors of Hurricanes Milton, Helene and Debby can get free advice on how to rebuild stronger and safer against storms. FEMA mitigation specialists will be available to answer questions and offer free home improvement tips and proven methods to prevent and lessen damage from future disasters. This information is geared for do-it-yourself work and general contractors.

Mitigation is an effort to reduce the loss of life and property damage by lessening the impact of a disaster through construction and remodeling best practices.

Disaster Survivor Assistance teams will be on hand to help survivors apply for assistance. An insurance specialist will also be present to answer National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) questions.

FEMA specialists will be available at the following location from Dec. 16 through Jan. 4:

The Home Depot

8445 Little Rd

New Port Richey, FL 34654

7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET, Monday – Friday

7:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. ET, Saturday

Homeowners and renters impacted by Hurricanes Milton and Helene are encouraged to apply for FEMA assistance before the Jan. 7 deadline.

The quickest way to apply is online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by using the FEMA App . You may also apply by phone at 800-621-3362. Lines are open every day and help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service. For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance go to FEMA Accessible: Applying for Individual Assistance - YouTube.

You may also visit any Disaster Recovery Center to register for assistance. To find a center close to you, visit fema.gov/DRC, or text DRC along with your Zip Code to 43362 (Example: “DRC 32344”).

For the latest information about Hurricane Milton recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4834. For Hurricane Helene recovery information, visit fema.gov/disaster/4828. For Hurricane Debby, visit fema.gov/disaster/4806. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 or on Facebook at facebook.com/fema.

FEMA’s mission is helping people before, during and after disasters. FEMA is committed to ensuring disaster assistance is accomplished equitably, without discrimination on the grounds of race, color, nationality, sex, sexual orientation, religion, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. Any disaster survivor or member of the public may contact the FEMA Office of Civil Rights if they feel that they have a complaint of discrimination. FEMA’s Office of Civil Rights can be contacted at FEMA-OCR@fema.dhs.gov or toll-free at 833-285-7448.