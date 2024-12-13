City Commission to decide on a location for Downtown Transit Station

On Tuesday, Dec. 17, City Commissioners will decide on a location for the Downtown Transit Station. The final two options are:

The next steps in the process are:

12/17: City Commission votes on a preferred site.

12/17 – Q2 2025: KDOT assists in completing a federal worksheet for the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA).

2025 – 2026: The design and construction process occurs.

Of the 20 bus routes in Lawrence, five routes will continue to serve Downtown Lawrence. The goal of a new Downtown Station is to improve comfort and convenience for bus riders, in order to encourage more transit ridership today and in the future. The main elements that have been identified to include in the site design for Downtown Station are:

Driver restrooms

Individual bus bays

Seating and wind protection

Next departure signs

Weather protection canopies

As part of the 2026 Transit Department operational budget, Downtown Station is planned to be staffed with security personnel from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Read more about Downtown Station here: https://lawrencetransit.org/projects/downtown-station

To get help planning a trip on the bus or for more information, visit www.lawrencetransit.org or call (785) 864-4644. Find Lawrence Transit on Facebook: @LawrenceTransit.

Contact: Lawrence Transit, info@lawrencetransit.org, (785) 864-4644