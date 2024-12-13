Automotive Learning Camp Provides Sask Dlc Students With Hands On Learning From Industry Experts

CANADA, December 13 - Released on December 13, 2024

Saskatchewan Distance Learning Centre (Sask DLC) and Saskatchewan Polytechnic (Sask Polytech)

Sask Polytech provided high school students with the opportunity to get practical, hands-on learning in the automotive mechanical field. Through a one-day learning camp at the Sask Polytech Saskatoon Campus, students taking online automotive courses had the opportunity to learn from Sask Polytech instructors and hear from industry experts.

"Saskatchewan Distance Learning Centre is dedicated to providing high-quality learning opportunities for high school students interested in exploring potential career paths," Minister Responsible for Sask DLC Everett Hindley said. "The automotive industry continues to be an important driver in our strong and growing province. Through our partnerships, students interested in this field are able to gain hands-on experience that will set them up for success as they transition from high school to a future career."

Sask DLC and Sask Polytech learning camps provide students from across the province with opportunities to learn about potential career paths and make informed choices for their future beyond high school. The camps allow students to either confirm their current career aspirations or discover new ones. Students got a preview of the Automotive Service Technician certificate program and apprenticeship training options available at Sask Polytech.

"Sask Polytech is excited to support students interested in pursuing a career in the automotive industry," Sask Polytech President and CEO Dr. Larry Rosia said. "High school students can gain numerous benefits from exploring the trades and participating in the camp. It is an excellent opportunity to learn more about the automotive industry and to learn about the Automotive Service Technician program."

Student interest in Sask DLC's Mechanical and Automotive courses continues to increase. To date this school year, there are more than 300 student registrations for Mechanical and Automotive courses, including 168 with work placements.

Last year, 124 students registered in Mechanical and Automotive 10, 20 or 30 level courses, completing more than 4,500 work placement hours. An additional 98 students took the introductory theory-only course.

Sask DLC offers five Mechanical and Automotive courses for students across the province, including a 10-level introductory course where students can choose to do full-online theory or participate in 75 hours of online theory with a 25-hour work placement. At the 20-and-30- level each course is a combination of 50 hours of online theory and 50 hours of an in-person work placement at a local business. Students participating in the optional learning camp at Sask Polytech will earn six credit hours toward their work placement requirement.

Student work placements are made possible thanks to a partnership between Sask DLC and the Saskatchewan Automobile Dealers Association (SADA). Through this partnership, students are provided with opportunities to complete their work placement at a SADA member dealership. This partnership provides students with work placement opportunities near their home community and supports the automotive sector's recruitment of future qualified employees to serve the industry.

"Our association is pleased to introduce students to opportunities in industry," SADA Executive Director Larry Heggs said. "Work placements with our member dealers provide students with fundamental practical skills to go alongside their course learning."

These courses complement several other Sask DLC courses with work placements or hands-on learning opportunities available to students including:

Agriculture Equipment Technician

Autobody

Construction and Carpentry

Electrical

Energy and Mines - Oil and Gas

Parts Technician

Power Engineering

Precision Agriculture

Tourism

Welding

Sask DLC's Mechanical and Automotive courses are open for semester 2 registration at saskDLC.ca. The courses are available to full-time Sask DLC students or high school students attending local schools throughout the province to supplement their in-person learning. High school students can contact their local school administrator or guidance counsellor for help registering.

You can learn more about all online courses with work placements available through Sask DLC at saskDLC.ca.

