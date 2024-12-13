INVESTING IN AMERICA: Biden-Harris Administration Announces More Than $20 Million in Grants from Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to Modernize Airports

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is awarding $20.5 million for 25 grants across 14 states and Puerto Rico to modernize airports under President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Airport Infrastructure Grants (AIG) program, part of the $25 billion total included in the law over a period of five years for airport and air traffic control infrastructure improvements.

The AIG funds can be used for airport planning, development, sustainability, terminal expansions, baggage system upgrades, runway safety enhancements, and noise compatibility projects at eligible airports.

“Through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Biden-Harris Administration has made historic investments in our nation’s airports—investments that will make air travel safer and more efficient for decades to come,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “With today’s funding, the latest to be announced under President Biden’s leadership, we’re making sure more airports across the country are equipped to handle Americans’ growing demand for air travel.”

View a data visualization of the airports receiving funding.

“Today's investments continue our vital work of keeping passengers safe, improving their travel experience, and helping our airports be great neighbors while demonstrating our commitment to safety, sustainability, and capacity for generations to come,” said FAA Associate Administrator for Airports, Shannetta R. Griffin, P.E.



Airports receiving funding today include:

$4.2 million to Fernando Luis Ribas Dominicci Airport in Puerto Rico to rehabilitate existing pavement on Runway 9/27 to maintain the structural integrity, minimize foreign object debris, and enhance safety.

to rehabilitate existing pavement on Runway 9/27 to maintain the structural integrity, minimize foreign object debris, and enhance safety. $3 million to Del Rio International Airport in Texas to shift existing paved Taxiways B, C, D and E to remove direct access and bring the airport into conformity with current FAA standards and to enhance safety.

to shift existing paved Taxiways B, C, D and E to remove direct access and bring the airport into conformity with current FAA standards and to enhance safety. $1.7 million to Meridian Regional Airport/Key Field in Mississippi to construct two new airport-owned hangars for aircraft storage and maintenance to assist the airport to be as self-sustaining as possible.

to construct two new airport-owned hangars for aircraft storage and maintenance to assist the airport to be as self-sustaining as possible. $1.5 million to Brownsville South Padre Island International Airport in Texas to reconstruct 6,000 feet of existing paved Runway 18/36 that has reached the end of its useful life.

to reconstruct 6,000 feet of existing paved Runway 18/36 that has reached the end of its useful life. $341,735 to Massena International Airport-Richards Field in New York to replace the roof of the existing terminal building.

Several projects from earlier grant announcements recently broke ground commencing the start of the project. Examples include:

On November 13, Muhlenberg County Airport in Greenville, Kentucky hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new hangar building. The new 10,000-square-foot hangar building will house the Fixed-Wing portion of the Madisonville Community College (MCC) Flight School Program. A total of $997,928.00 in federal funding was used for this project, this includes $549,928 in Airport Improvement Program (AIP) funds and $448,000 in AIG funds.

hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new hangar building. The new 10,000-square-foot hangar building will house the Fixed-Wing portion of the Madisonville Community College (MCC) Flight School Program. A total of $997,928.00 in federal funding was used for this project, this includes $549,928 in Airport Improvement Program (AIP) funds and $448,000 in AIG funds. On December 4, H. L. Sonny Callahan Airport in Fairhope, Alabama hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony to officially open their new terminal building. This project expanded the terminal building from 1,224 to 4,148 square feet and provided funding to construct a parking lot and sidewalks for the terminal building. The FAA provided $1,794,206 in Airport Terminal Program (ATP) and $82,581 in AIG funds for a total Federal investment of $1,876,787.

hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony to officially open their new terminal building. This project expanded the terminal building from 1,224 to 4,148 square feet and provided funding to construct a parking lot and sidewalks for the terminal building. The FAA provided $1,794,206 in Airport Terminal Program (ATP) and $82,581 in AIG funds for a total Federal investment of $1,876,787. On December 9, John Glenn International Airport in Columbus, Ohio hosted a ceremonial groundbreaking event for a new terminal building. Construction for the new terminal is expected to be completed in early 2029, the airport's 100th anniversary, and will include one centralized security checkpoint for ease and efficiency, seamless connection to the transportation center, energy efficient systems to reduce energy impact and a reclaimed water system to minimize usage. The new terminal will have 36 gates that will be able to accommodate 51% more passengers daily. The airport received a Bipartisan Infrastructure Law grant in FY24 for $29,451,778 for pavement infrastructure associated with the terminal and airfield and intends to use FY25 AIG funds to continue with terminal and airfield infrastructure improvements.

A full list of AIG grants being announced is available on the FAA website.

Today’s funding is from one of three aviation grant programs created by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. To date, nearly $12 billion of the $15 billion total of AIG funding has been made available to airports across the country. Learn more about the full $25 billion in the infrastructure law for airport improvements by visiting faa.gov/bil.

President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law makes a historic investment in our nation’s infrastructure and competitiveness by rebuilding America’s roads and bridges, upgrading and expanding public transit and rail, and modernizing the nation’s ports and airports. To date, the Administration has announced over $568 billion in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding for over 66,000 infrastructure projects across the nation and has mobilized nearly $1 trillion in private sector manufacturing and clean energy investments in the United States.