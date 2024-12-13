Nebraska Attorney General’s Office Issues Guidance on Avoiding Holiday Charity Scams
Friday, December 13, 2024
December is the “Season of Giving” for charities across the country. Unfortunately, scammers know this and seek to take advantage of generous consumers.
The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office is alerting consumers to be watchful for scammers who manipulate emotions to solicit donations to fraudulent charities. A checklist for avoiding charity scams is available on the Nebraska Attorney General’s website.
According to the Nebraska Department of Veterans’ Affairs (NDVA), a scam has been circulating in which callers are posing as NDVA representatives asking for donations to the agency. Keep in mind state agencies do not solicit donations.
To protect yourself, always research a charity before donating, check their legitimacy with organizations like the Better Business Bureaus and charity watchdog organizations like Charity Navigator and GuideStar, and never give out personal information or donate via methods like wire transfers or digital payment methods like CashApp, Venmo, and Zelle.
Key points about charity scams:
False claims: Scammers may use misleading names, stories, or photos to appear like they are directly helping the named charity or cause, even when they are not.
High pressure tactics: They may pressure you to donate immediately, claiming a limited-time offer or urgent need.
Unverified payment methods: Scammers often ask for donations via wire transfers, gift cards, digital payment methods, or cash, all of which are difficult to track.
Lack of transparency: They may not provide clear information about how your donation will be used or where the funds are going.
To protect yourself:
- Research the charity: Before donating, check the charity’s legitimacy by looking at its website, reviewing its financial records, and checking its rating with charity watchdog organizations like Charity Navigator and GuideStar.
- Verify contact information: Contact the charity directly to confirm the solicitation is legitimate.
- Donate through trusted channels: Give to well-established charities with a proven track record. Where possible, give locally.
- Consider donating by credit card: Even though most charities prefer donations by bank accounts like checking or savings accounts, donations made by major credit cards afford consumers nominal limits of liability for fraud regardless of the amount charged on the card.
- Be wary of urgent appeals: Don’t feel pressured to donate immediately. Take the time to research the charity before deciding to support them.
- Report suspicious activity: If you suspect a scam, report it to the Federal Trade Commission at ReportFraud.ftc.gov or to the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office by phone at 402-471-2682 or at ProtectTheGoodLife.nebraska.gov.
