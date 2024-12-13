Nebraska Attorney General’s Office Issues Guidance on Avoiding Holiday Charity Scams

December is the “Season of Giving” for charities across the country. Unfortunately, scammers know this and seek to take advantage of generous consumers.

The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office is alerting consumers to be watchful for scammers who manipulate emotions to solicit donations to fraudulent charities. A checklist for avoiding charity scams is available on the Nebraska Attorney General’s website.

According to the Nebraska Department of Veterans’ Affairs (NDVA), a scam has been circulating in which callers are posing as NDVA representatives asking for donations to the agency. Keep in mind state agencies do not solicit donations.

To protect yourself, always research a charity before donating, check their legitimacy with organizations like the Better Business Bureaus and charity watchdog organizations like Charity Navigator and GuideStar, and never give out personal information or donate via methods like wire transfers or digital payment methods like CashApp, Venmo, and Zelle.

Key points about charity scams:

False claims: Scammers may use misleading names, stories, or photos to appear like they are directly helping the named charity or cause, even when they are not.

High pressure tactics: They may pressure you to donate immediately, claiming a limited-time offer or urgent need.

Unverified payment methods: Scammers often ask for donations via wire transfers, gift cards, digital payment methods, or cash, all of which are difficult to track.

Lack of transparency: They may not provide clear information about how your donation will be used or where the funds are going.

To protect yourself: