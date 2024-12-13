The drop in straight grants is indeed not permanent — Part I [Updated]

At its conference yesterday, a double one, the Supreme Court backed up Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero’s recent pledge that a decline in straight grants would be temporary. It issued straight grant orders in five cases.

