Senate confirms Alameda County judge derided by Republicans for diversity advocacy

Noël Wise, an Alameda County judge nominated to the federal court by President Joe Biden, has won Senate confirmation after withstanding Republican criticism over her writings, including a magazine article that described then-President Donald Trump’s judicial appointees as “overwhelmingly white and male.”

