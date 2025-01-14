A Memoir of Mystery: 'Growing Up With The SUPER NATURAL - Part I'

cover

Explore the Supernatural in David A. Landry’s Memoir, Growing Up With The SUPER NATURAL - Part I

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Explore the Supernatural in David A. Landry’s Memoir, Growing Up With The SUPER NATURAL - Part I

A Compelling Journey into the Unknown, Based on True Events

Independent Publisher proudly announces the release of Growing Up With The SUPER NATURAL - Part I, an enthralling non-fiction memoir by David A. Landry. This groundbreaking work takes readers on a journey through the mysterious and unseen, blending thrilling narratives with true-life experiences that inspire wonder and intrigue.

About the Book

Growing Up With The SUPER NATURAL - Part I chronicles the life of David A. Landry, who has experienced the supernatural from an early age. Living in a world where unseen forces shape everyday experiences, Landry recounts moments of enchantment, challenge, and personal growth. This memoir invites readers to explore the extraordinary alongside him and offers a unique perspective on the mysteries that exist just beyond perception.

Available in eBook ($7.99), Paperback ($13.99), and Hardcover ($19.99) formats on Amazon.

About the Author

David A. Landry is a decorated Marine with a 14-year service history. His multifaceted career has included roles as a combat photographer, military police officer, and crisis counselor. Having traveled extensively in roles requiring keen observation and resilience, Landry brings unparalleled authenticity to his narratives. His life experiences, shaped by encounters with the supernatural, provide a rare and engaging insight into the intersection of the seen and unseen.

Key Features

• True Accounts of the Supernatural: Stories drawn from real events that defy the ordinary.

• Written by a Decorated Marine: A unique and credible voice with global experiences.

• Targeted to Young Adults and Thriller Enthusiasts: Perfect for fans of non-fiction thrillers and supernatural tales.

Praise for Growing Up With The SUPER NATURAL

“Landry’s memoir bridges the gap between the known and the mysterious, captivating readers with its profound authenticity and gripping storytelling.”

Order Today

Growing Up With The SUPER NATURAL - Part I is available now on Amazon.

Media Inquiries

David A. Landry is available for interviews and appearances. For scheduling, please visit https://davidalandry.com/.

