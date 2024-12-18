Franklin Instore Launches Its Elo-Powered Instore Digital + Merchandising EcoSYSTEM ™ At NRF

Franklin Instore Digital Merchandising Kiosk, Marquee Series Slimline Franklin Instore Digital Merchandising Kiosk, Marquee Series Baseline Franklin Instore Digital Merchandising Endcap

Refreshing Retail Merchandising Now Available For Retailers, Brands & CPG's

This unique platform combines digital content, graphics and merchandising to continuously bring brands to life. They make changing instore digital simple which keeps the experience fresh and relevant.” — Brian Ziegler, CIO & Chief Supply Chain Officer, Blain's Farm & Fleet

BELVIDERE, IL, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The revolutionary Franklin Instore Digital Merchandising EcoSYSTEM™ allows brands and retailers to simultaneously create custom digital experiences + curated product assortments that repeatedly rebrand, remessage and remerchandise around promotional calendars.Leveraging Elo’s trusted all-in-one touchscreens, this new EcoSYSTEM ™ is both a physical customer-facing platform and an integrated campaign development strategy.As A Platform: The digital experience is intentionally nested within a visually merchandised, and thoughtfully branded, kiosk or endcap. Franklin’s managed digital services push site-specific promotions, clienteling offers, and content updates. Remote monitoring and analytic data ensure compliance.As an Integrated Campaign Development Strategy: the EcoSYSTEM ™ is a combination of parts, processes, technologies, UI wireframes, graphic templates and managed services, allowing brands and retailers to collaboratively create multi-year programs at scale that repeatedly refresh + remerchandise around promotional calendars.“In our industry few ask what happens after the initial digital deployment, leading to a set it and forget it mentality” says Peter Hext, VP Instore Experience at Franklin Instore. “This is a BIG problem for brand marketers, IT, store operations and other stakeholders. Our approach, and this unique EcoSYSTEM ™ , addresses this legacy problem for everyone.”Luke Wilwerding, VP of Sales at Elo, states “Our all-in-one touchscreens and peripherals are built to last in the most demanding retail environments. The Franklin Instore platform, powered by their EcoSYSTEM ™ , delivers a truly unparalleled experience with its striking designs, cutting-edge visual merchandising capabilities and dynamic interactive features.”To experience the platform firsthand and discover how the Franklin Instore Digital Merchandising EcoSYSTEM™ can elevate and integrate your in-store experience, visit Franklin Instore at "Booth 2003" or contact them via email for more information. Franklin Instore is a brick + mortar agency located in Belvidere IL that designs, brands, fabricates and deploys Instore Interactive Programs, Experiential Environments and Retail Technologies.

