Lane closures on Kula Highway for bridge inspection

KAHULUIHawai‘i – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies highway users of potential slow downs on Kula Highway (Route 37), on Monday, Dec. 16 and Wednesday, Dec. 18 for routine bridge inspection.

One lane will be closed between 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on both days. On Monday, Dec. 16 the closure will be at mile marker 11.75 in the vicinity of Kamehameiki Road. On Wednesday, Dec. 18, the closure will be at mile marker 9.17, south of Lower Kula Road.

The closure is necessary to allow a bridge inspection vehicle to conduct an inspection under the bridge. Traffic flow will be alternated.

HODT conducts the bridge inspections every two years to be proactive in its maintenance of its facilities and to ensure public safety.

