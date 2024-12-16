Data-Driven Collaboration: Education Analytics Unites Researchers and Technologists to Transform K-12 Education

Logo for Education Analytics Research and Technology Comparisons

Education Analytics explores how collaboration between research and technology can drive innovation and improved outcomes for K-12 students nationwide.

Bridging research and technology is essential to tackling education’s toughest challenges and empowering educators with actionable insights.” — Andrew Rice

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE — Education Analytics (EA), a nonprofit leader in data-driven education solutions, shares one of their most read blogs of 2024, “Research and Technology: A Tale of Two Cultures,” exploring the dynamic interplay between research and technology in advancing K-12 education. The blog examines how these two fields, despite their distinct approaches, share common values such as impact, innovation, technical expertise, and quality, and how collaboration between them can lead to improved outcomes for students.“Bridging the gap between research and technology is essential to solving the complex challenges in education today,” EA’s CEO Andrew Rice said. “At EA, we create tools and systems that are both practical and evidence-based, empowering educators to make informed decisions that drive equity and success.”Although the fields of research and technology differ along a range of dimensions, the blog underscores several shared values that can support and enable better collaboration, such as:• Impact: Education researchers and education technologists want the work they do to make a positive contribution to society, to help improve student outcomes, and to make a difference in the lives of students.• Quality: Researchers use terms like robustness checks, validity checks, replication, statistical controls, sensitivity analyses, power analyses, and peer review. Technologists use terms like prototyping, A/B testing, unit testing, integration testing, quality assurance (QA) testing, and audits. All of these are various methods for testing and ensuring quality.• Innovation: Researchers explore new theories, derive and apply new methodologies, and use multiple perspectives to understand educational phenomena. Technology drives innovation through the development of new tools, new applications, and new systems that improve educational practice.Education Analytics invites you to explore their blog and identify ways your organization and contribute to driving educational innovation for students and schools nationwide. Use this resource to consider valuable perspectives for education technology professionals, researchers, and district leaders seeking to foster collaboration and innovation.To read the full blog and learn more about the critical role of research-technology partnerships in education, visit Research and Technology: A Tale of Two Cultures: https://www.edanalytics.org/blog/research-and-technology-a-tale-of-two-cultures About Education AnalyticsEducation Analytics (EA) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin. Established in 2012, EA employs more than 120 staff, including data scientists, engineers, implementation staff, and product teams. Our deeply knowledgeable and experienced team provides our partners with multiple core products and services that source, structure, analyze, and display powerful educational data and analytics to improve student outcomes and advance public education.EA’s central mission is clear: to leverage data and analytics to improve education systems. We collaborate with school districts, states, non-profit organizations, and policymakers to develop robust interoperable data infrastructure that enables rigorous research-grade analytics displayed in dynamic reporting platforms. EA maximizes impact by minimizing costs for partners through the use of open technologies, emphasizing community building across the education field, and prioritizing knowledge sharing.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.