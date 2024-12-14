Mayor Francis X. Suarez Signs Permanent Housing Agreement

Published on December 13, 2024

Mayor Francis X. Suarez proudly announced a transformative partnership between the City of Miami and the Miami-Dade Homeless Trust to provide permanent housing solutions for unsheltered seniors. The City has committed $8 million to convert the recently closed La Quinta Inn, located at 10821 Caribbean Blvd., Cutler Bay, FL, into a safe and supportive living environment for some of the most vulnerable residents of our community.

This initiative comes at a critical time, as Miami—like many cities across the nation—faces an ongoing homelessness crisis. With shelters at capacity, the need for long-term housing solutions is more urgent than ever. The La Quinta project represents a significant step forward in the City’s efforts to reduce homelessness and provide dignity and hope to those who have been living without stable shelter.

"I’m honored to sign this agreement today, reaffirming our commitment to a stronger, more compassionate Miami," said Mayor Francis X. Suarez. "This partnership with the Homeless Trust is a vital part of our strategy to address homelessness in our City. Transforming the La Quinta Inn into permanent housing for unsheltered seniors is not just about providing a roof over their heads—it’s about restoring their dignity and ensuring they have the support they need to thrive."

The $8 million investment will be used to renovate the Inn into a functional, safe, and supportive living space with services tailored to meet the needs of seniors who have experienced homelessness. This project is a key part of the City’s larger goal of achieving "functional zero" homelessness, where every person in need of shelter can find a safe, stable home.

Click here for Mayor's Video Message