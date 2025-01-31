Stanton Optical Expands to Open First Store in Rockford, IL

Stanton Optical Rockford - Your Ultimate Destination for Glasses, Contacts, and Sunglasses Stanton Optical: We Make Eye Care Easy, Accessible, and Affordable for All Stanton Optical Rockford Staff Celebrating Grand Opening Ceremony Meet Stan the Penguin, Stanton Optical's Brand Ambassador – Discover Unbeatable Offers at Stanton Optical Rockford Store Before They're Gone! With over 1,500 frames to choose from, Stanton Optical is the one-stop shop for all your eye care needs.

Full-Service Eye Care, Offering Hi-tech Eye Exams, Eye Health Solutions and Affordable Eyewear

For nearly two decades, Stanton Optical has been committed to simplifying eye care, making it affordable even in challenging economic times.” — Daniel Stanton

ROCKFORD, IL, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stanton Optical, a pioneer in affordable and accessible eye care, announces the grand opening of its latest store in Rockford, IL on January 20th. This new addition at 5946 E. State St. Suite 3 Rockford, IL 61108 strengthens Stanton Optical's commitment to delivering on its mission of Making Eye Care Easy across 290+ locations nationwide.Convenient Eye Care for Less“We're excited to welcome Stanton Optical to Rockford, a city known for its rich manufacturing heritage, now home to accessible and budget-friendly eye care for all. For nearly two decades, Stanton Optical has been committed to simplifying eye care, making it affordable even in challenging economic times. By collaborating directly with manufacturers and Physicians Eyecare Group, we guarantee the best prices on eye exams, glasses, and contact lenses. As we join communities near the fast-paced Rockford Speedway, we ensure that everyone, regardless of insurance status, has access to quality eye care,” said Daniel Stanton, Founder and CEO of Stanton Optical.With its on-site optical labs, you can walk in, get an eye exam, and get single-vision glasses made the same day in as fast as 30 minutes. At Stanton Optical, you can even find over-the-counter eye care solutions to help you with dry eyes and allergy season. Their in-store and online offers provide big savings that allow you to stay within budget while receiving comprehensive eye care. Stanton Optical also accepts most vision insurance, FSA/HSA, VSP out-of-network, and offers special pricing for EyeMed, Medicaid, and Military families.Our Spokes-birdIn 2021, Stanton Optical introduced Stan the Penguin as its spokes-bird, highlighting its commitment to adaptability and community within the dynamic eye care industry. Penguins, known for their 'cool’ appearance and strong family bonds, mirror Stanton Optical's dedication to providing exceptional eye care and building lasting customer relationships. The penguin, in essence, is also one of the most streamlined animals in the world, just like Stanton Optical works to make the process of getting prescription eyewear quick and easy by offering same-day eye exams and single-vision glasses as fast as 30 minutes.Consumer-Centric Services and Telehealth InnovationStanton Optical is a growing retail brand under Now Optics, a leader in the optical industry who developed innovative telehealth technology to provide patients with affordable hi-tech eye exams, well before the pandemic. Tapping into its national network of affiliated doctors to date, the company has conducted more than 3.5 million telehealth eye exams, something no other optical retailer can offer.Stanton Optical sets itself apart by offering same-day appointments, welcoming walk-in eye exams, same-day glasses and offering the best value in eye care: Two Pairs of Glasses starting at $79 (including Anti-Glare/UV lenses and a FREE Eye Exam). Hours for the new optical store in Rockford are Monday – Friday from 9 am-7 pm, and Saturday from 9 am-6 pm.The new location is less than a mile and a half from the Guilford County Forest Preserve and walking distance from large retail stores.For more information or to schedule an appointment , visit us at www.stantonoptical.com or call (815) 316-4010.About Now Optics:Now Optics remains at the forefront of the eye care industry, consistently delivering on its mission of Making Eye Care Easy. With an omnichannel offering and locations across 32 states and growing, Stanton Optical ranks among the top optical retailers nationwide. The brand is dedicated to enhancing customer experiences by merging expert eye care with affordable and convenient eye health and eyewear choices.

